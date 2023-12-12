Global Biotechnology Collaboration Agreements Analysis Report 2023 with Directory of Deals Broken Down by Company A-Z, Therapy Focus and Technology Type

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collaboration Deals in Biotechnology 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on Collaboration Deals in Biotechnology offers a comprehensive analysis of why and how companies enter collaboration deals in the biotechnology sector. It covers collaboration deals from 2019 to 2023 and provides insights into the payment terms and other specifics of these deals. Understanding the flexibility and details of these deals is crucial for gaining insight into the negotiation process and expectations during such negotiations.

The report includes a detailed listing of collaboration deals announced since 2019, recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database. It provides financial terms where available and links to online copies of actual collaboration contract documents submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by the companies and their partners.

The deal directory is organized by company A-Z, therapeutic area, and technology type. Each deal title links to an online version of the deal record, including contract documents where possible. The report also includes tables and figures illustrating trends and activities in collaboration dealmaking since 2019.

The initial chapters of the report provide an orientation of collaboration dealmaking and business activities, including an introduction and an overview of trends in collaboration. It also discusses the merits of different types of deals.

Chapter 3 provides insights into the structure of collaboration deals, while chapter 4 reviews the leading collaboration deals since 2019, organized by headline value.

Chapter 5 focuses on the top 25 most active collaboration dealmaker companies, providing easy access to each deal record and, where available, the actual contract document.

Chapter 6 offers a comprehensive and detailed review of collaboration deals organized by company A-Z, therapy, technology, and industry type. It includes contract documents, offering in-depth insight into the actual deal terms agreed between the parties in collaboration deals within the biotechnology sector.

Key benefits

Collaboration Deals in Biotechnology provides the reader with the following key benefits:

Understand deal trends since 2019

Browse collaboration deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Collaboration Deals in Biotechnology includes:

Trends in collaboration dealmaking in the biotechnology industry

Overview of collaboration deal structure

Directory of collaboration deal records covering biotechnology and biotechnology

The leading collaboration deals by value

Most active collaboration dealmakers

The leading collaboration partnering resources

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the rights granted or optioned?

What rights are granted by the agreement?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are intellectual property rights handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What subcollaboration and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

