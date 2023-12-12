Growhouse Announces NutraBuddy a Powerful and Scalable AI Platform for E-Commerce Businesses

NutraBuddy Projected to Close 2024 With Revenues of $25M

TULSA, OK, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Ladybug Resource Group, Inc.; (OTC PINK: LBRG) ("Ladybug" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing wellness and nutraceuticals company utilizing cutting-edge artificial intelligence and product formulations to fuel its growth, announced today the development and progress of its customer interactive AI driven platform, NutraBuddy.AI.

The company will launch its NutraBuddy.AI platform in mid-2024. The new platform is expected to attract approximately 10M users and will assist in creating $25M in revenue by year-end 2024. The investment into this intellectual property allows for various benefits to both businesses and consumers that includes the ability to analyze user preferences, purchase history, and health data to provide personalized product recommendations. The proprietary platform enhances the user experience and increases the likelihood of customer satisfaction and repeat business. The platform will provide personalized health and nutrition advice based on individual profiles and preferences.

This adds value to the customer experience and positions the platform as a trusted source for health-related information. NutraBuddy will predict product demand to assist businesses to optimize their inventory. AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants can provide instant and personalized customer support within a targeted marketing campaign to improve customer engagement and satisfaction. Other tools of the platform can analyze large datasets to identify trends, customer preferences, and market insights which allows NutraBuddy to adapt quickly to changing market conditions, as well as to create a more user-friendly experience. This includes features such as voice search, image recognition for product searches, and a seamless and intuitive interface.

The value of the NutraBuddy.AI platform is well beyond the company’s various operating and pending business properties. Artificial Intelligence is rapidly becoming an integral part of the overall e-commerce experience. As the company exits the beta phase and unveils the complete platform in 2024, the platform is being built with the scalability and adaptability necessary to make the platform a valuable e-commerce tool for other businesses across multiple business segments. The platform will not only rapidly scale the revenues of corporate owned businesses such as Growhouse but NutraBuddy.AI is a powerful service tool for other businesses which can be sold through either a licensing, royalty, or direct sales model.

Mr. Alan Fetzer, Chairman and CEO, stated, “Implementing a nutraceutical e-commerce AI platform can contribute to the growth and success of Growhouse by leveraging the power of data, automation, and personalized experiences. Growhouse anticipates the beta testing phase of NutraBuddy to be unveiled in the spring of 2024. This initiative will increase Growhouse’s ability to promote the increasing line of online sports supplements and nutraceutical products.”

Stay updated with the latest announcements by visiting our websites at https://ladybuglbrg.com, https://growhousenutraceuticals.com or via our social media channels.

About Ladybug Resources

Ladybug Resources is a rapidly growing creator of e-commerce platforms with a focus on wellness and nutraceuticals companies. The company launched Growhouse Nutraceuticals, a company marketing and selling a line of wellness and nutraceuticals products with a focus on sports nutrition and peak performance consumers.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes,” “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Company Contact:

Alan K. Fetzer, Chairman and CEO

Ladybug Resources Group Inc.

1408 S. Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119

www.ladybuglbrg.com

+1 918-727-7137

info@ladybuglbrg.com