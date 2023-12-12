Lung Cancer Screening Market To Reach USD 3.2 Billion By 2032

Fort Collins, Colorado, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, The Lung Cancer Screening Market size was valued at USD 1.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a market size of USD 3.2 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

The demand for lung cancer diagnostic equipment has been increasing due to the rise in lung cancer cases worldwide, primarily caused by smoking. Lung cancer is the third most common type of non-skin cancer in the US and the leading cause of cancer deaths in both men and women. 85% of all lung cancer cases are caused by smoking.

Increased awareness of smoking's health hazards and the significance of early diagnosis is driving growth in the lung cancer screening market. The demand for advanced diagnostic technologies is expected to rise as healthcare providers aim to improve patient outcomes and reduce the burden of lung cancer.

Lung cancer is often diagnosed at an advanced stage, leading to death, according to NCBI. WHO promotes detailed pathogenesis and early detection for effective treatment and care. Manufacturing companies can collaborate with WHO to implement screening measures and incorporate advanced technology into screening devices.

Segmentation Overview:

The global lung cancer screening market has been segmented into diagnosis type, age, end-user, and region. LDCT is the most recommended screening test for lung cancer and dominated the market in 2022. It takes only a few minutes and uses low radiation. People above 60 years have a high market share, as smoking is the most prominent cause of lung cancer in this age group.

Lung Cancer Screening Market Report Highlights:

The global lung cancer screening market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 8.5% by 2032.

Lung cancer is the top cause of cancer-related deaths globally. As its prevalence increases, so does the demand for lung cancer screening devices.

North America holds a major share of the lung cancer screening market due to the high prevalence of lung cancer and the adoption of advanced screening technology.

Some prominent players in the lung cancer screening market report include Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Medtronic plc, Nuance Communications, Inc., Eon Health, PenRad Technologies, Inc., and Volpara Solutions Ltd., among others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- GE Healthcare and Nantworks AirStrip have partnered to commercialize patient monitoring and cardiac data visualization for healthcare systems.

- Siemens Healthineers now offers high-resolution digital urine microscopy through its Atellica UAS 60 Analyzer.

Lung Cancer Screening Market Segmentation:

By Diagnosis Type: Low Dose Spiral CT Scan, Chest X-ray, and Sputum Cytology

By Age: Below 30 Years, Between 30-60 Years, and Above 60 Years

By End-user: Hospitals, Clinics, and Diagnostic Centers

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

