Global Telecom Managed Services Market Size To Worth USD 72.58 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 12.5%

New York, United States, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Telecom Managed Services Market Size is to Grow from USD 22.35 Billion in 2022 to USD 72.58 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period.





Telecom Managed Services refer to comprehensive outsourcing solutions offered by specialized providers to telecommunications companies. These services encompass the end-to-end management and maintenance of a telecom operator's network infrastructure, IT systems, and customer support operations. Telecom managed services providers assume responsibility for tasks such as network design, installation, monitoring, and optimization, ensuring network reliability and performance. They also handle IT functions like data center management, security, and cloud services, enabling telecom companies to focus on their core business activities and innovation. Additionally, customer support services, including call center operations and technical support, are often part of the package, enhancing the overall customer experience. Telecom Managed Services offer cost efficiencies, scalability, and expertise, making them a valuable resource for telecom operators striving to stay competitive and agile in an ever-evolving industry.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the “ Global Telecom Managed Services Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Service Type (Managed Data Center Services, Managed Security Services, Managed Network Services, Managed Mobility Services, and Others), By Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032.”

In 2022, the managed data center services segment accounted for around 30.4% market share

On the basis of the service type, the global telecom managed services market is segmented into managed data center services, managed security services, managed network services, managed mobility services, and others. The dominance of the managed data center services segment in the market can be attributed to as businesses increasingly rely on digital operations and cloud-based solutions, the demand for secure and efficiently managed data centers has surged. Managed data center services provide companies with expert support in areas such as server management, virtualization, storage, and disaster recovery, ensuring high availability and optimal performance.

The cloud segment held the largest market with more than 50.6% revenue share in 2022

Based on the deployment, the global telecom managed services market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The dominance of the cloud segment in the market is a result of the transformative impact of cloud computing on the telecom industry. Cloud-based services offer telecom operators the agility, scalability, and cost-efficiency needed to meet the evolving demands of modern telecommunications. Cloud solutions encompass a wide range of offerings, from Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS), catering to diverse telecom needs. This versatility, coupled with the ability to rapidly deploy and manage resources in the cloud, has propelled the cloud segment to the forefront, making it the dominant force in the telecom managed services market.

The large enterprises segment held the largest market with more than 65.2% revenue share in 2022

Based on the enterprise size, the global telecom managed services market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. The dominance of the large enterprises segment in the market can be attributed to the unique needs and capabilities of these organizations. Large enterprises often have extensive and complex telecommunications infrastructures, making them prime candidates for telecom managed Services. They benefit significantly from outsourcing network management, IT operations, and customer support to specialized providers. This allows them to focus on their core business activities while ensuring network reliability and scalability.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to Grow at a significant CAGR of around 12.8% over the projected period

Based on region, the Asia Pacific region is projected for significant Growth in the telecom managed services market over the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this trend, including the region's burgeoning population, increasing mobile and internet penetration, and rapid urbanization. As emerging economies in Asia Pacific continue to modernize their telecom infrastructure, telecom operators are increasingly turning to managed services to efficiently manage and scale their networks.

North America has consistently dominated the telecom managed services market due to a highly developed telecommunications industry with a massive subscriber base, which fuels the demand for managed services. Additionally, North American businesses are early adopters of advanced technologies, leading to a greater need for expert management and support services.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major players in the global telecom managed services market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Acuity Technologies, Verizon Communications Inc., AT&T Inc., NTT DATA, Comarch SA, Nokia, and Fujitsu Ltd. And Other Key Vendors.

Recent Developments

In December 2022, Endeavour Managed Services, a forerunner in managed services platforms for digital transformation, has announced the purchase of SOVA Inc. The purchase combines a global transformation company's overall strength with 5G connectivity and digital transformation skills.

In March 2023, NTT Data, a telecommunications firm, has introduced Sentient Platform for Network Transformation (SPEKTRA) as the next-generation platform for NTT Managed Network solutions.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global telecom managed services market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Telecom Managed Services Market, By Service Type

Managed Data Center Services

Managed Security Services

Managed Network Services

Managed Mobility Services

Other

Telecom Managed Services Market, By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Telecom Managed Services Market, By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Telecom Managed Services Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



