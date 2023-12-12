Global Medical Devices Distribution Agreements Analysis Report 2023 with Focus on the Top 25 Most Active Dealmakers

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Distribution Deals in Medical Devices 2016 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on Distribution Deals in Medical Devices offers a comprehensive analysis of why and how companies enter distribution deals in the medical devices sector. It covers distribution deals from 2016 to 2023 and provides insights into the payment terms and other specifics of these deals. Understanding the flexibility and details of these deals is crucial for gaining insight into the negotiation process and expectations during such negotiations.

The report includes a detailed listing of distribution deals announced since 2016, recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database. It provides financial terms where available and links to online copies of actual distribution contract documents submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by the companies and their partners.

The deal directory is organized by company A-Z, therapeutic area, and technology type. Each deal title links to an online version of the deal record, including contract documents where possible. The report also includes tables and figures illustrating trends and activities in distribution dealmaking since 2016.

The initial chapters of the report provide an orientation of distribution dealmaking and business activities, including an introduction and an overview of trends in distribution. It also discusses the merits of different types of deals.

Chapter 3 provides insights into the structure of distribution deals, while chapter 4 reviews the leading distribution deals since 2016, organized by headline value.

Chapter 5 focuses on the top 25 most active distribution dealmaker companies, providing easy access to each deal record and, where available, the actual contract document.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about distribution alliances in the medical devices sector.

Distribution Deals in Medical Devices includes:

Trends in distribution dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Overview of distribution deal structure

Directory of distribution deal records covering medical devices

The leading distribution deals by value

Most active distribution dealmakers

The leading distribution partnering resources

Top 25 most active distribution dealmakers

In Distribution Deals in Medical Devices, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the rights granted or optioned?

What rights are granted by the agreement?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are intellectual property rights handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

