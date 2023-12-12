Microfluidics Market Size Worth USD 104.17 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vncouver, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global microfluidics market size reached USD 104.17 Billion in 2032 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid technological advancements in the field of microfluidics such as Point-of-Care Testing (PoCT) and In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD), significant investments in research & development activities, rising demand for microfluidic platforms for early disease detection and pathogen identification, as well as increasing applications of microfluidic platforms in various healthcare industries are factors driving market revenue growth.

Microfluidic devices used for diagnostic purposes offer rapid detection, convenience of use, cost-effectiveness, and high precision in identifying infectious diseases, including HIV, HBV, and ZIKV. Use of microfluidic chips in medicine reduces time between identification and initiation of therapeutic treatment, which is critical for patient survival. Portable microfluidic kits can be especially beneficial in areas where healthcare facilities and services are poor. Sustained development of new microfluidics technologies such as 3-D printed wearable microfluidic devices, point-of-care/Lab-On-Chip (LOC) devices, and organ-on-chip devices is expected to result in deployment of innovative strategies for future microfluidic devices, which will be more readily available and accessible. This will result in less expensive, more integrated, and even more customizable chips made from various novel materials with higher precision and reliability.

Microfluidics-based POC devices such as wearable devices with Wi-Fi capabilities have potential to improve healthcare by enabling easier monitoring, early disease diagnosis, and better customization. Wearable adaptable sensors based on integrated microfluidic systems with multiplex analytic capacity are gaining traction, as a new way of assessing human health status, with applications in clinical care and athletic monitoring. Microfluidic sensors that are well-designed can be applied to skin surface to obtain numerous bits of physiological data such as sweat loss, metabolite information, and electrolyte balance with high accuracy.

On 4 October 2021 for instance, Epicore Biosystems, which is a provider of digital health solutions, launched its Discovery Patch Sweat Collection System (Discovery Patch System). This platform comprises a wearable microfluidic patch that collects sweat directly from the skin during exercise, environmental exposure, or pharmacologic sweat induction, and this microfluidic patch is meant to rapidly collect and prepare sweat samples for biochemical analysis. Furthermore, significant investments in R&D activities for microfluidics in various healthcare sectors such as drug delivery systems and pharmaceutical & biotechnology research are driving microfluidic market revenue growth.

However, lack of trained workers or medical professionals and challenges related to mass production are key factors hampering revenue growth of the market. A number of LOC microfluidic systems require complex and labor-intensive manufacturing procedures to produce individual components and overall product. Majority of end-use facilities are unwilling to modify their traditional methods and equipment since additional training could be required to operate devices. As a result of these roadblocks, preference to use traditional instruments is relatively high in some countries. This difficulty lowers marketing strategy for microfluidic devices and reduces motivation to utilize these units in a lab or frontline.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2021 USD 20.14 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 16.1% Revenue Forecast to 2032 USD 104.17 Billion Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Material type, application, components, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled UFluidix, Quidel Corporation, biosurfit SA, Abbott, Illumina, Inc., Abaxis, PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Becton Dickinson and Company (BD) Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

The global microfluidics market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective biocomposite solutions.

Strategic Development

On 10 May 2022, Xidas, which is a startup that provides the world's most integrated microfluidics solutions, started shipping review prototypes of its smart, microfluidic in-line pressure sensor with near-zero dead volume. The ‘Pascal’ family of sensors from Xidas is designed for in-line monitoring of ultra-small amounts of fluid. These are low voltage and totally digital, have on-board computation, and allow genuine in-line fluid sensing with less than 0.1 microliters of dead volume. Xidas’ small volume sensors are used in wearable medication delivery devices, portable diagnostics devices, in-line process monitors, microcatheters, and high throughput biological systems.

On 24 March 2022, Miroculus announced to launch Miro Canvas, which is a compact and easy-to-use digital microfluidics platform to automate complex Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) sample preparation protocols.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The polymer segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2021. Increasing demand from the packaging industry due to low cost and well-maintained fabrication techniques, for which polymers are favored is a key factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Poly(dimethylsiloxane) (PDMS) is a preferred choice from among these materials and has been widely used in microfluidics for fast and quick prototyping reasons, as it is easy to make and adheres tightly to glass and PDMS substrates with greater and improved optical transparency and elastomeric characteristics. Two perfluorinated polymers are utilized to construct microfluidic devices and structures, perfluoroalkoxy (Teflon PFA) and fluorinated ethylenepropylene (Teflon FEP), as these maintain their elastomeric and inertness, which makes them suitable for microfluidic platforms.

The microfluidic chip segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. Microfluidic chips ae based on miniaturization technology to enable entire biochemical processes including reagent loading, reaction, separation, and detection, to be performed on a microchip. Densely interconnected microfluidic chips are small, portable, and only require a few consumables for early disease detection. Microfluidic technologies such as LOC technology, Three-Dimensional (3D) cell culture, organs-on-a-chip, and droplet techniques have advanced rapidly into various fields. Microfluidic chips, in combination with various detection techniques, are ideal for high-throughput drug testing, detection, and mechanistic research. These chips can be utilized in nanoparticle synthesis, drug encapsulation, delivery, targeting, cell analysis, and cell culture, either alone or in combination with other devices.

Emergen Research has segmented the global microfluidics market based on material type, application, component, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Polymer Silicone Glass Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Diagnostics Drug Delivery Systems Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Research Clinical Diagnostics Others



Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Microfluidic Chips Micropumps Microneedles Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



