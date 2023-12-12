Automotive Actuators Market Size Worth USD 59.54 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Automotive Actuators Market is projected to reach USD 59.54 billion by 2032, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. Rising automation and medical aid within the automotive trade area has been increasing the demand for vehicles with advanced options and property.

The new age passenger vehicle is provided with over 124 motor units in order to manage varied applications like light source positioning, grill shutter, seat adjustment, HVAC systems, and fluid and refrigerant valves, among others. Actuators play a key role in activating these applications as they convert an electrical signal into the specified linear and movement to supply the specified physical movement.

Passenger cars, one among the segments analyzed by our analysts and sized during this study, displays the potential to grow manifold owing to increased demand of small vehicles across various parts of the globe. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes is quite vital for businesses during this area to stay at courant with the dynamical pulse of the market, which is poised to succeed in over USD 35.43 Billion by the year 2025.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome The market size value in 2019 USD 22.70 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 7.7% The revenue forecast in 2032 USD 59.54 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Vehicle Type, Applications, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central and South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Denso Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Johnson Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Honeywell, Curtis-Wright, Flowserve, Emerson Electronic, SMC Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The market for Automotive Actuators is fairly fragmented with a bunch of new entrants and disruptors across various parts of the value chain. The manufacturers involved in the Automotive Actuators market are desegregated across the value chain. The key companies of the market are well-equipped with large manufacturing facilities and are also engaged in various research and development activities. Some of the prominent players in the Automotive Actuators market include:

Robert Bosch GmbH

APC International, Ltd.

Continental AG

CTS Corporation

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

CVEL Automotive Electronics

Strategic Development

In July 2019, Smiths Manufacturing (Pty) Limited, owned by Metair Investments Limited along with DENSO Corporation announced the foundation of DENSO Sales African country (Pty) Limited, a venture dedicated to selling third party aftermarket products in Africa. It mainly sells repair parts, accessories and offer services like repairs for passenger cars and commercial vehicles in South Africa as well as other neighboring countries.

Key Highlights From The Report

Linear actuators pose a longer term of the automated actuators market as a result of they will be employed in machinery, valves and different places wherever linear motion is needed. Since the automation is rising and manufacturing plant automation is combined with the web of things the utilization of linear actuators is rising.

Within Europe, that continues to stay a vital part within the world economy, Federal Republic of Germany can add over USD 317.4 Million to the region's size and clout within the next five to six years, as a result of its magnified demand for vehicles and technologically aware shoppers. Over USD 277.2 Million price of projected demand within the region can return from the remainder of the ecu markets. In Japan, traveler Cars can reach a market size of USD 819.2 Million by the shut of the analysis amount.

BorgWarner introduced its next generation of throttle actuators in March 2019. It is an intelligent cam force propulsion (iCTA)—delivering higher fuel economy and reduced emissions with its innovative technology. iCTA combines edges of cam force propulsion and torsional assist. This technology is predicted to initial seem on a spread of vehicles from 2 major vehicle makers in China and North America in 2019 and 2020.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automotive Actuators Market on the basis of vehicle type, applications and region:

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles



Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Throttle Actuator Seat Adjustment Actuator Brake Actuator Closer Actuator Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



