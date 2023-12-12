Expanded Polystyrene Market Size Worth USD 26.23 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market size was USD 11.03 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

The global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market is experiencing a surge in demand, driven by its lightweight, affordable pricing, and excellent insulating capabilities. EPS foam, widely used in packaging for electronics, appliances, and food & beverages, protects against transit damage with its shock-absorbing properties. Moreover, the building and construction sector is witnessing increased demand for EPS due to its superior insulation, durability, and cost-effectiveness. Notable product launches, such as BASF SE's Neopor Plus GPS and Sto Corp.'s Sto GPS Board, highlight the industry's commitment to innovation and energy efficiency.

Automotive Industry Boosts EPS Utilization

The automotive industry plays a pivotal role in the EPS market, utilizing EPS foam for components like seat cushions, headrests, and door panels due to its lightweight nature and stress-absorbing qualities. The growing preference for lightweight and fuel-efficient automobiles further contributes to the market's revenue growth.

Environmental Concerns Pose Challenges

While EPS enjoys increasing demand, concerns about its non-biodegradable nature and potential environmental impact are surfacing. Tightened regulations on usage and disposal, coupled with the need for alternative materials, pose challenges to market growth. Intensifying competition among firms may lead to price wars and lower profit margins, making investments in new technologies more challenging for EPS producers.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2564

Product Insights: White EPS Dominates Market

The white EPS segment claimed the largest revenue share in 2022, driven by its superior cushioning properties, making it ideal for packaging delicate items and as an insulation material in construction. The grey EPS segment is expected to witness moderate growth due to its exceptional insulating qualities and resistance to water, aligning with the demand for sustainable construction methods.

Application Insights: Packaging and Construction Lead

The packaging segment is expected to hold a significant revenue share, fueled by the lightweight, stress-absorbing, and durable nature of EPS foam, making it a preferred choice for delicate items and food packaging. The building and construction segment is poised for the fastest growth, driven by the insulation capabilities of EPS, contributing to energy efficiency and environmentally friendly construction.

Regional Insights: Asia Pacific Takes the Lead

The Asia Pacific region dominated the EPS market in 2022, driven by demand from the construction industry and increasing consumer awareness of sustainable packaging materials. Notable investments in EPS production facilities, such as Steelbird Hi-Tech India's initiative in Himachal Pradesh, underscore the region's commitment to meeting rising demand. North America is expected to witness rapid growth, fueled by increasing exports of packaged food products and technological advancements in EPS manufacturing. Europe, with a considerable share in the global market, is driven by the need for environmentally friendly packaging in the Food & Beverage industry and the expansion of the construction sector.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2564

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 11.03 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 9.1% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 26.23 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, application, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Total S.A., SABIC, Ineos Styrolution, Owens Corning, Kaneka Corporation, Borealis AG, StyroChem International Inc., Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH, Ravago Manufacturing, Versalis S.p.A., UNIPOL, NOVA Chemicals Corporate, and Flint Hills Resources Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective EPS products in the market. Some of the major companies included in the global EPS report are:

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Company

Total S.A.

SABIC

Ineos Styrolution

Owens Corning

Kaneka Corporation

Borealis AG

StyroChem International Inc.

Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH

Ravago Manufacturing

Versalis S.p.A.

UNIPOL

NOVA Chemicals Corporate

Flint Hills Resources

Strategic Development

On 11 September 2023, Ineos Styrolution launched a new line of EPS insulation boards called Styroboard XPS. These insulation boards feature an innovative extrusion process that provides excellent thermal insulation and compressive strength. These are designed for use in a wide range of applications such as roofing, flooring, and walls.

On 18 July 2023, AkzoNobel, a Dutch company, entered into a contract to divest its Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) insulation material manufacturing operations in Romania to Hirsch Porozell, the local branch of Austrian conglomerate Hirsch Servo. Hirsch is a prominent player in the realm of premium EPS (EPS) insulation materials, operating over 30 production facilities, primarily situated in Central and Eastern Europe.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2564

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global EPS on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Black EPS White EPS Grey EPS

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Building & Construction Packaging Automotive Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/expanded-polystyrene-market

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Agriculture Surfactants Market By Type (Non-ionic, Anionic, Cationic, Amphoteric), By Substrate (Synthetic, Bio-based), By Application (Insecticide, Herbicide, Fungicide), Forecasts to 2027

Sustainable Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends, By Materials (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Metal), By Packaging Type, By End Users, Forecasts to 2027

Battery Materials Market Analysis By Battery Type (Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion, Others), By Material Type (Metal & Metal Oxide, Other Chemical Compounds), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Grid Storage, Others), By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Lithium Ion Battery Recycling Market , By Battery Chemistry (Lithium-Iron Phosphate, Lithium-Manganese Oxide, Lithium-Titanate Oxide, and Others), By Source, By Recycling Process, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Air Purifier Market By Technology (HEPA, Activated Carbon, Ionic Filters, Others), By Applications (Commercial, Residential, Industrial, Others) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com