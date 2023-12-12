Obesity Management Market Envisions a Promising Future, Forecasting US$ 3,494.5 Million by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc. Projection

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global demand for obesity management market has increased in response to the rising prevalence of obesity and related health problems. The use of obesity management services and solutions is expected to increase gradually at a 5.2% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.



The overall market share is estimated to be worth around US$ 2,095.6 million in the current year 2023. This significant growth is essentially the result of a rise in public and healthcare professional awareness of the significance of tackling obesity and its repercussions. Based on the FMI analysis report, this amount is anticipated to further rise up to US$ 3,494.5 million by 2033.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-587

According to FMI Analysis, effective obesity management services, and solutions are now necessary due to the increased incidence of obesity worldwide. As a result, businesses that focus on the management of obesity are seeing a large increase in demand for their goods and services. Additionally, several businesses or companies involved in the control of obesity are benefiting financially from this trend toward proactive healthcare management.

Market growth is also getting further aided by the firms that have realized the value of including obesity management services in their employee wellness programs. People are being encouraged to seek professional help in controlling their weight and general health due to rising preventative healthcare knowledge and attention. Also, this pattern is noticeable in industrialized areas where obesity and other lifestyle-related illnesses have become serious public health issues.

The stigma associated with obesity and cultural judgments prevents many clients from getting professional treatment or taking part in programs for managing their weight. Also, the high expense of obesity management programs and treatments may discourage some people from using them, especially in low-income areas or emerging economies.

“In the rapidly evolving landscape of healthcare, the obesity management market is witnessing a surge in innovative solutions aimed at addressing the global epidemic of obesity. With a growing emphasis on preventive measures, medical interventions, and lifestyle modifications, stakeholders in the obesity management market are actively contributing to the development of comprehensive strategies for effective weight management,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways:

The United States is the leading market in the adoption of obesity management strategies and generated around 32.1% of the global revenue share in 2022. Moreover, market players in the United States are making continuous investments in research and development, working with healthcare practitioners, and taking a patient-centric approach.

Germany is the leading market in the Europe region which had a global market share of 29.5% in the year 2022.

It is anticipated that demand for obesity management services and solutions in the Asia Pacific region could witness a high CAGR through 2033. For instance, China and India are poised to witness 6.6% and 6.4% CAGRs over the next ten years.



Unlock Insights & Discounts Now! Click to Gain Your Edge: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/587

Competitive Landscape:

The complexity of obesity and the lack of a universally applicable management strategy are two key barriers even for these leading market players. It is difficult to provide solutions that are universally beneficial since each individual may require a treatment plan that is specialized and unique to them.

In recent years the growing percentage of obese people in third-world countries has encouraged many start-ups to adopt the business of obesity management. However, for such emerging players, it could be essential to make sure obesity control treatments are affordable and accessible to increase their impact.

Key Players:

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

VIVUS, Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC

Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Obesity Management Market Size:

Report Attributes or Data Points Details Global Obesity Management Market Valuation in 2022 US$ 1,994 million Estimated Global Market Share in 2023 US$ 2,095.6 million Forecasted Global Market Size by 2033 US$ 3,494.5 million Projected Global Market Growth Rate from 2023 to 2033 5.2% CAGR Historical Market Growth Rate from 2018 to 2022 4% CAGR

Key Segmentation:

By Drug Type:

Bupropion and Naltrexone

Orlistat

Lorcaserin

Phentermine and Topiramate

Liraglutide



By Surgery Type:

Gastric Bypass Surgery

Adjustable Gastric Banding Surgery

Gastric Sleeve Surgery

Duodenal Switch Surgery

Others



By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

E-commerce



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Europe



Authored By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges clients face and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Healthcare Market Domain:

Pediatric Obesity Management Market Analysis: The global Market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 3.2 Billion in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 4.74 Billion by registering a CAGR of 4% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

by registering a CAGR of 4% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033. Oncology Nutrition Market Outlook: The market size is projected to be valued at US$ 2.07 billion in 2023 and is expected to be valued at US$ 4.87 billion by 2033.

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Growth: The market is growing at a moderate pace with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022 to 2032.

Weight Loss and Obesity Management Market Forecast: The global market will account for a net worth of US$ 3.68 Billion in 2022, and is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period to attain a valuation of US$ 4.99 Billion by 2028.

Weight Management Market Revenue: Exhibiting a CAGR of 7.7%, the global market is expected to garner US$ 725.6 Billion during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.



About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube