Global Deep Brain Stimulation Market Size to Reach USD 4.27 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) market , valued at USD 1.70 Billion in 2022, is projected to witness a robust revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period. A surge in Parkinson's Disease (PD) diagnoses, particularly among the elderly, and increased life expectancy contribute to this growth. The prevalence of PD has witnessed a 50% rise in the U.S. alone, reaching over 90,000 cases in 2022. As a primary treatment for conditions like Parkinson's disease and epilepsy, there is a soaring demand for Deep Brain Stimulation.

DBS proves crucial for Parkinson's patients facing diminishing medication effectiveness and escalating side effects due to increased dosages. In contrast, DBS restores efficacy with lower medication doses, providing symptom management while minimizing adverse effects, thereby fueling market growth.

The market is further propelled by the development of innovative DBS systems. The introduction of Directional DBS, a significant advancement, allows for precise adjustment of electric current both vertically and horizontally, targeting specific areas of the brain linked to patient symptoms. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Boston Scientific's Vercise device, utilizing directional DBS for treating Parkinson's tremors, exemplifies the growing acceptance of these advanced systems.

However, challenges such as high expenses, limited availability in developing countries, and issues in administering appropriate dosages pose obstacles to widespread DBS adoption. Additionally, hardware complications like lead movement, battery failures, and the risk of device-related infections hinder the market's growth.

Application Mode Insights

In the application segment, Parkinson's disease is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. DBS proves particularly effective in alleviating motor symptoms associated with Parkinson's, such as tremors, stiffness, and slowness of movement. The Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) segment is also expected to witness significant growth, driven by the rising prevalence of OCD and the success rate of DBS in treating patients unresponsive to conventional therapies.

End-use Insights

Hospitals lead the end-use segment, capturing the largest revenue share, attributed to advanced facilities and improved healthcare infrastructure in developing countries. Specialized neurological hospitals further contribute to the segment's growth. The ambulatory surgical centers segment is poised for steady revenue growth due to safety, comfort, and cost-effectiveness, making them an attractive option for older adults.

Regional Insights

North America commands the largest revenue share, fueled by increasing regulatory approvals and the presence of key market players. The FDA's recent Breakthrough Device Designation for Abbott's DBS system for treating Treatment-Resistant Depression underscores the region's commitment to advancing DBS technology. In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness the fastest revenue CAGR, driven by innovative technological trends and rapid adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). Europe follows closely, registering a steadily fast revenue growth rate, with key players introducing innovative products to cater to the growing demand for advanced DBS solutions.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 1.70 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 9.6% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 4.27 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product type, application, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, and Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, ALEVA NEUROTHERAPEUTICS, NeuroPace, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, CYBERONICS, Fisher Wallace, SceneRay Co., Ltd, Functional Neuromodulation, Ltd, and Renishaw plc Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global deep brain stimulation market is fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective deep brain stimulation.

Some major players included in the global deep brain stimulation market report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic plc

ALEVA NEUROTHERAPEUTICS

NeuroPace, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

CYBERONICS

Fisher Wallace

SceneRay Co., Ltd

Functional Neuromodulation, Ltd

Renishaw plc.

Strategic Development

On 18 August 2022, in order to create a comprehensive and innovative Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) program for Parkinson's patients in India, Aster Medcity and India Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc, have joined forces.

Together with Medtronic's full line of DBS technology, technical experience, and support, Aster's teams with their medical and surgical competence in DBS therapy assist the Aster Centre for Parkinson's and Movement Disorder through this relationship. We are pleased to announce that Aster Medcity Kochi has become the first facility in South Asia to use the newest generation of the Microelectrode recording system for DBS procedures from Medtronic, the NeuroNav MER system (Alpha Omega).

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global deep brain stimulation market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Dual Channel Single Channel Rechargeable DBS Systems Non-Rechargeable DBS Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Fluid Replacement Parkinson's Disease Motor Symptoms Tremors Bradykinesia (slowness of movement) Rigidity Non-Motor Symptoms Cognitive Impairment Mood Disorders Sleep Disorders Pain Management Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Obsessions Compulsions Epilepsy Focal Seizures Generalized Seizures Essential Tremor Hand Tremor Voice Tremor Head Tremor Depression Treatment-Resistant Depression Dystonia Generalized Dystonia Focal Dystonia Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Standalone Ambulatory Surgical Centers Hospital-affiliated Ambulatory Surgical Centers Neurology Clinics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia U.A.E. Israel Rest of MEA



