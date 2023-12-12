Clinical Biomarkers Market Size to Reach USD 63.04 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clinical biomarkers market is expected to reach a market size of USD 63.04 billion at a steady CAGR of 10.2% in 2032, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth of the market can be attributed to increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes among the growing population.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases globally due to sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy diet, rising tobacco use, exposure to secondhand smoke, lack of physical activity, and excessive alcohol are some key factors driving growth of the clinical biomarkers market, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Increasing research and development activities for technological advancements of clinical biomarkers is expected to offer growth opportunities for major players in the market in future.

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders among the growing geriatric population globally is contributing significantly to rising utilization of clinical biomarkers for neurological disease treatment. Moreover, increasing government initiatives to minimize the healthcare burden and rising focus on early detection of diseases are factors expected to support growth of the clinical biomarkers market going ahead.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/23

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size value in 2019 USD 17.98 Billion CAGR (2023 - 2032) 10.2% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 63.04 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019-2021 Forecast period 2023-2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, Disease, Application, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Qiagen, Abbott Laboratories, Epigenomics AG, and Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/23

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The clinical biomarkers market is moderately fragmented with a large number of small and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a major share of the global revenue. Major players have well-equipped research and manufacturing facilities and are engaged in various research & development activities.

Some prominent players in the clinical biomarkers market include:

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Qiagen

Abbott Laboratories

Epigenomics AG

Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC

Strategic Development

In March 2023, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. declared the acceptance of its CINtec PLUS Cytology by the U.S. FDA as the first biomarker-based triage procedure for women whose primary cervical cancer screening tests are favorable for the human papillomavirus (HPV) using the Cobas 4800 HPV test.

In February 2018, Evidation Health confirmed the completion of the latest DisCover initiative, which is a chronic pain survey involving 10,000 individuals. The principal aim is to utilize fitness trackers, wellness devices, and other more conventional data points, and to establish chronic pain technology biomarkers.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/23

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2023, Siemens Healthineers announced a collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG for development, designing, and commercialization of diagnostic tests for therapeutic products across the therapeutic pipeline of Novartis. The collaboration is expected to support the development of serum Neurofilament Light Chain (sNFL) immunoassay in order to support the MS and other neuroscience programs of Novartis. The neurofilament light chain (NFL) is a highly specific biomarker for nerve cell injury measured in cerebral spinal fluid and blood.

Safety biomarkers segment accounted for largest revenue share of 41.8% in 2019. Increasing adoption of safety biomarkers in drug research and production field is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the safety biomarkers segment in the clinical biomarkers market during the forecast period.

Cancer disease segment accounted for largest revenue share of 37.6% in 2019. Increasing demand for reliable and fast diagnostic instruments and a steep rise in global prevalence of cancer are key factors driving usage of clinical biomarkers in cancer treatment.

Personalized medicines segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the clinical biomarkers market in 2019. Increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of personalized medicines has been driving demand for personalized medicines, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/clinical-biomarkers-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global clinical biomarkers market on the basis of type, disease, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Safety Efficacy Validation

Disease Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Cancer Cardiovascular Diseases Neurological Diseases Immunological Diseases Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Diagnostics Drug Discovery & Development Personalized Medicines Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Newborn Screening Market Size, Share, Trends, By Technology (Tandem Mass Spectrometry, Pulse Oximetry, Enzyme Based Assay, DNA Assay, Electrophoresis), By Product (Instruments, Reagents, Assay Kits), By Application, Forecasts to 2032

Next Generation Sequencing Market , By Product Type (Instruments, Reagents and Consumables, and Service), By Sequencing Type (Whole Genome and Others), By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Regenerative Medicine Market , By Type (Gene Therapy and Cell Therapy), By Application (Oncology and Musculoskeletal Disorder), By End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Specialty Centers, Government & Academic Research Institutes), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Patient Engagement Solutions Market , By Type of Solutions (Services, Patient Portals, and Others), By Delivery Mode, By Component, By Functionality, By Application, By End-Use, By Therapeutic Area, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market By Test Location (PoC, OTC), By Technology (PCR-based, Hybridization-based, Others), By Application (Oncology, Hematology, Others) and By End-Use (Decentralized Labs, Hospitals, Others), Forecasts to 2032

Direct-To-Consumer Genetic Testing Market , By Test Type (Carrier Testing and Predictive Testing), By Technology (Targeted Analysis and Whole Genome Sequencing), and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights