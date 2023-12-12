3D Printing Filament Market Size Worth USD 14.07 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Three Dimensional (3D) printing filament market is experiencing a robust growth trajectory, with a market size of USD 1.23 billion in 2022 and an anticipated rapid revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.6% during the forecast period. Key drivers include the increasing use of 3D printing filaments in the automotive and aerospace industries, a rising demand for mass communication applications, and the myriad benefits offered by 3D printing technology, such as reduced operating time and lower manufacturing costs.

Governments worldwide are actively supporting the adoption of 3D printing, contributing to market growth. Notably, the US Air Force's funding for Aerojet Rocketdyne's development of 3D printing engines and the 2021 U.S. military budget's allocation for defense-related 3D printing research underscore this trend. Furthermore, the additive manufacturing method, particularly for producing prosthetics and dental attachments, is a driving force, along with the adoption of 3D printers for educational and developmental purposes.

However, the market faces challenges related to potential health hazards for workers due to particles emitted during 3D printing. These hazards include respiratory and neurological issues, emphasizing the need for proper safety measures.

Material Insights: Plastic Dominates the Market

The plastic segment led the global 3D printing filament market in 2022, securing the largest revenue share. Government initiatives supporting the integration of 3D printing filaments in different industries, such as healthcare and automotive, have fueled the extensive use of plastics. The benefits associated with 3D printing filaments in plastics, including enhanced production rates, cost savings, and product customization, have further driven demand.

End-use Insights: Medical & Dental Segment Steadily Grows

The medical & dental segment is poised for steady revenue growth during the forecast period. The increasing use of biodegradable PLA in printing implants and prosthetics, along with the adoption of 3D printing technology for medical applications, contributes to the segment's growth. 3D printing filaments are utilized in creating various medical products, including prosthetics, implants, scaffolds, and surgical instruments.

Application Insights: Prototyping Leads the Way

The prototyping segment is expected to hold a significantly large revenue share in the global 3D printing filament market. Accelerated prototyping for the final steps of manufacturing is on the rise, positioning 3D printing as a disruptive technology across industries such as automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and consumer goods.

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia Pacific Emerges

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022, attributed to technological advancements in the 3D printing plastic industry and government support. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to register the fastest revenue growth rate, driven by the adoption of large-format pellet extrusion 3D printing and technological advancements. Notable collaborations, like 3D Systems and SWANY in Japan, are enhancing the adoption of 3D printing in the Asia-Pacific region.

Europe is expected to account for a considerable revenue share, driven by the rising adoption of 3D prototype parts in the automotive industry. Countries like Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Sweden, known for their technological advancements, are fostering an environment conducive to the implementation of 3D printing technology.

The 3D printing filament market is evolving rapidly, propelled by technological innovations, increasing applications, and supportive government initiatives. As the market continues to expand, stakeholders are urged to prioritize safety measures to mitigate potential health hazards.

Scope of Research

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global 3D printing filament market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective 3D printing filament products in the market. Some of the major companies included in the global 3D printing filament market report are:

BASF

Arkema

Höganäs AB

3D Systems, Inc.

DuPont

OXFORD PERFORMANCE MATERIALS, INC.

Stratasys

EOS GmbH

Sandvik AB

Evonik Industries AG

Materialise

Dow

Strategic Development

On 24 July, 2023, Poland-based Zortrax revealed that its Endureal industrial 3D printer capable of utilizing a flame-resistant BASF Ultrafuse PPSU filament, which holds certification for railway industry applications. According to Zortrax, PPSU demonstrates excellent performance in extreme thermal environments and displays notable resistance to fire and chemicals, thereby rendering it suitable for applications in hydraulic and aerospace domains as well.

On 31 December 2020, Stratasys, a 3D startup completed the acquisition of Origin. The acquisition adds Origin’s software-centric Additive Manufacturing (AM) solution that offers best-in-class printing technology based on digital light processing for production-oriented polymer applications.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global 3D printing filament market on the basis of materials, end-use, application, and region:

Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Plastic Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Polylactic Acid (PLA) Polyamide (PA) Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Photopolymers Metal Glass Fused Silica Quartz Others Ceramic Titanium Aluminum Nickel Stainless Steel Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Manufacturing Prototyping Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Aerospace & Defense Medical Automotive Medical & Dental Consumer Electronics Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



