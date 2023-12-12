At 7.6% CAGR, Global Cooling Fabrics Market Size Worth Reaches USD 4.66 Billion By 2032: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a recent study report titled "Cooling Fabrics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Natural, Synthetic); By Textile Type; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" in its research database.

As per the recent analysis by Polaris Market Research, the global cooling fabrics market size was valued at USD 2.27 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach USD 4.66 Billion by 2032. Also, the study states that the market reveals a robust 7.6% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the predicted timeframe, 2023-2032. The natural segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the coming years due to consumer shifts towards eco-friendly products.

What is Cooling Fabric? How Big is Cooling Fabrics Market Size?

Overview

Often referred to as cooling or smart textiles, cooling fabrics are advanced materials created to help regulate body temperature and provide a cooling sensation for the wearer. Because these materials are made to evacuate heat and moisten more efficiently than traditional textiles, they are particularly suitable for usage in warm or humid environments, during vigorous exercises, or for persons who sweat a lot.

Athletes and medical professionals use cooling fabrics often, as do those suffering from heatstroke and other conditions that put them at risk of hyperthermia. They also improve blood flow to the skin's surface, which helps people keep their body temperature stable under pressure. By drawing moisture from the user's body while they sweat, cooling fabrics assist them in keeping them hydrated and reduce their body temperature. As a result, the cooling fabrics market demand is increasing.

Request a Free Sample Copy of the Cooling Fabrics Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cooling-fabrics-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

What are the Key Findings of the Report?

The market is anticipated to rise as a result of rising demand for cool apparel in hot climates, rising awareness of the advantages of temperature-regulating materials, and developments in textile technology.

The cooling fabrics market segmentation is mainly based on textile type, type, region, and application.

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest share in 2022.

Who are the Prominent Players in the Cooling Fabrics Industry?

Ahlstrom

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Columbia Sportswear Company

Coolcore

Everest Textile

Formosa Taffeta

HeiQ Materials

Libolon

Marcel Liebaert

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Nanotex

NILIT

Patagonia

Polartec

TexRay Industrial

Virul INTL

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cooling-fabrics-market/request-for-sample

Market Dynamics

Which Factors are Driving the Market Growth?

Businesses specializing in offering Research indicate that heat waves are likely to occur more frequently in the future. This is what makes companies like Techniche successful. Currently, the brand serves companies and individuals in nearly thirty countries by providing neckbands, vests, hats, and other apparel items with integrated cooling technology. In contrast to its initial commercial product, which was cooling baseball caps, which sold for £150,000 in 2014, Technische claimed revenue of around EUR 7 million (USD 8.8 million) in 2020. This increases the company's capacity to broaden its product offering and portfolio to include cooling materials, which is a response to the summertime demand spike for stylish clothing.

What are the Latest Market Trends and Opportunities?

Cooling fabrics is becoming more and more necessary as a result of greenhouse gas emissions fast-changing climate. Additionally, the oil and gas sector uses cooling fabrics because there is a greater likelihood of heat exposure there, which increases the demand for workwear composed of cooling fabrics, expanding the cooling fabrics market growth.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cooling-fabrics-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)





Overview of the Top Segments

Natural Sector Witnesses the Highest Growth

Natural fabrics offer the best ventilation and breathability. The best materials to use for a cooler night's sleep include bamboo, eucalyptus, cotton, and linen. Because of its structure and thread count, bamboo linen is highly preferred in naturally cooling materials; it naturally cools the body by 3°C more than cotton. In the upcoming years, the cooling fabrics market size will expand even more due to growing customer interest in eco-friendly products.

Moreover, due to the large part of use in the textile industry, particularly polyester, which doesn't contain a lot of moisture, the synthetic sector topped the industry market in terms of revenue share in 2022. Because these fibers are hydrophobic, they can dry quickly and leave a feeling of refreshment.

Sports Apparel Sector Holds the Significant Revenue Share

Due to athletes' growing need for flexible sportswear, the sports apparel segment held a considerable cooling fabrics market share in revenue in 2022. There is a continually rising demand for sports due to factors including increased free time, an increase in female participation in sports, interest in health-related activities, accessibility and availability of sports like sailing, golf, and skiing, as well as the growth of sports facilities. This may make cooling materials less necessary because of how well they maintain body temperature.

For More Research Insights, Request for PDF Brochure of This Report

Cooling Fabrics Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 4.66 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 2.42 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 7.6% from 2022 – 2030 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Segments Covered By Type, By Textile Type, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific: The cooling fabrics market in Asia Pacific is being driven by the region's prevalence of humid weather and the expanding populations of the countries in it, particularly China, Japan, and India. Japanese businesses are capitalizing on the increasing demand for products that deliver relief from the summer heat.

Europe: Because of the expanding trend of trendy clothing, the Europe region is predicted to increase at the quickest rate. Because of climate change, which is being fueled by rising greenhouse gas emissions and climate pollution, this region is experiencing its hottest summer ever.

Browse the Detail Report “Cooling Fabrics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Natural, Synthetic); By Textile Type; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC at: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cooling-fabrics-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Current Progresses

The first cooling yarn manufacturer, Brrr, partnered with Strafe Outerwear in August 2022 to introduce a new range of technical apparel for men and women composed of cooling performance fabric.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How big is cooling fabrics market size and share?

Ans: The global cooling fabrics market was valued at USD 2.27 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 4.66 Billion By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

2. Which is the key segment in the cooling fabrics market?

Ans: Knitted segment accounted for the largest market share owing to its effectiveness in providing cooling to users.

3. Which region expected the fastest growth for the cooling fabrics market?

Ans: Europe is expected to have the fastest growth owing to the rising demand for cooling wearables.

4. Who are the top players in the cooling fabrics market?

Ans: The global players include Ahlstrom, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, Coolcore, Nanotex & NILIT.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the cooling fabrics market report based on type, textile type, application, and region:

By Type Outlook

Natural

Synthetic

By Textile Type Outlook

Woven

Non-woven

Knitted

By Application Outlook

Sports Apparel

Lifestyle

Protective wearing

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Research Reports:

Non-Potato Veggie Chips Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/non-potato-veggie-chips-market

Adzuki Beans Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/adzuki-beans-market

Cumene Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cumene-market

Mood Support Supplements Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/mood-support-supplements-market

Dairy Processing Equipment Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/dairy-processing-equipments-market

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter