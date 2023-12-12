Global Plastic Films Industry Report, 2022 and 2023-2030 - Growing Use of BOPP Films in the Packaging, EVs, Electrical & Electronics Applications to Drive Market Gains

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Films - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Plastic Films Market to Reach $277.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Plastic Films estimated at US$176.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$277.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This comprehensive overview encapsulates the current state and future prospects of the plastic films market, integrating insights on world brands, recent market activities, and innovations. The report offers a thorough analysis, providing stakeholders with a detailed understanding of the market dynamics and potential growth areas in the plastic films industry.

LLDPE, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$93.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the LDPE segment is estimated at 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report on the global plastic films market delves into the industry's growth, primarily driven by the widespread and continued use of plastics in the 21st century. Despite heightened awareness and concerns over plastic pollution, the demand for plastic films remains unabated across various industries.

This trend is substantiated by the consistent rise in global plastics production, with millions of metric tons produced in the years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023. The report also examines the competitive landscape of the market, highlighting the market share held by key global competitors in 2022 and categorizing their market presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $34.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR



The Plastic Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$34.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$49.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 5.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 942 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $176.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $277.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Demand for Processed Foods Drives Use of Plastic Films in Food Packaging Applications

The Massive Processed Food Industry Offers Opportunities on a Platter for the Use of Plastic Film in Food Packaging Applications: Global Market for Processed Foods (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

Digital & Sustainable Innovations in Plastic Processing Technologies Bodes Well for the Evolution of Plastic Films as a Desirable Downstream Raw Material

Effervescent Investments in Innovations in Plastic Processing Machines Bodes Well for the Production of New Generation Plastic Films Well Suited for Emerging New Application Scenarios: Global Opportunity for Plastic Processing Machines (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Strong Demand for Flexible Packaging to Support Market Growth

A Major Application Area for Plastic Films, Flexible Packaging & Its Strong Demand Patterns Opens a Parallel Avenue for Growth in Downstream Processing: Global Opportunity for Flexible Packaging (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025, and 2027

The Post Pandemic Age of Food Service Disposables to Drive Demand for Plastic Films

The Rise of Medical Grade Plastics Opens the Flood Gates of Business Opportunity for Plastic Films in the Healthcare & Medical Devices Industry

Growing Acceptance of Medical Plastics Provides the Foundation for the Rise of Plastic Films in the Healthcare Industry: Global Market for Medical Plastics (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Thermally Conductive Plastic Films Rise in Prominence

Amid Sharper Focus on Sustainability, the Growing Demand for Bio-Plastics to Spur Growth in the Market

Strong Potential for Growth in Myriad Plastic Films Segments Including PVA Films & PET Films to Support Market Growth

Rise of Plasticulture to Spur Demand for Plastic Films in the Agriculture Industry

Myriad Benefits Expand Use of Plastic in its Various Forms in the Construction Industry

Growing Use of BOPP Films in the Packaging, EVs, Electrical & Electronics Applications to Drive Market Gains

Progress Made in Plastic Recycling to Lessen the Environmental Burden of Plastic Films & Encourage Its Continued Adoption

Encouraging Gains in Plastic Recycling Reduce the Risk of Regulatory Restrictions Being Imposed on Plastic Films: Global Opportunity for Plastic Recycling (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 352 Featured)

A+C Plastic Kunststoff GmbH

Alfapac AB

AB Plasta

Adhesive Applications

Abu Dhabi Polymers Co., Ltd. - Borouge

Achaika Plastics SA

Alro Plastics

A.A. Politiv (1999) Ltd.

ACG Pharmapack Pvt., Ltd.

Achilles Corporation

Aicello Corporation

ACG

AEP Group

Adams Plastics

AlFiPa - Aluminium Film Paper

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/grt96y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment