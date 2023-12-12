Evergreen Management Group Partners With Salvation Army For 24th Consecutive Year To Provide Families In Need With Thanksgiving Meal

BEDFORD, N.H., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergreen Management Group (EMG), an Associa company and leading provider of community management services throughout New Hampshire, northern Massachusetts and the Vermont Upper Valley, partnered with The Salvation Army for the 24th consecutive year to ensure that families in need did not go hungry this past Thanksgiving. Every year since 1979, the company has adopted three local families to provide a full holiday feast. EMG team members donated food items and cash used to purchase items like turkeys, stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy, rolls, and roasting pans. In addition, each family received a gift card from a local grocery store to purchase any necessary last-minute items.

Often referred to as the "Army Behind the Army," volunteers play a crucial role in The Salvation Army's ability to support the entire community. They help The Salvation Army care for homeless and needy families while serving 30 million people through a myriad of social services. These include assistance with disaster response, social services, casework and counseling, senior centers, youth services, and Veterans programs. Today, The Salvation Army is active in virtually every corner of the world and serves in 133 countries, offering a message of healing and hope to all those in need. For more information, please visit https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/.

