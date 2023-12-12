Aircraft Computers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Aircraft Computers Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Component (Hardware, Software), by Technology (Integrated Systems, Line-Replaceable Units (LRUs), Modular Systems), by Application (Communication Systems, Navigation Systems, Surveillance Systems, Flight Management Systems), by Type (Flight Control Computers, Avionics Computers, Mission Computers, Utility Management Computers, Other), by Aircraft Type (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Business Jets, Helicopters, Cargo Aircraft, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global aircraft computers market was valued at US$8,222.0 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Implementation of Next-Generation Air Traffic Management Systems

The global shift towards modernizing air traffic management systems necessitates advanced computing solutions. Aircraft computers play a crucial role in communication, navigation, and surveillance (CNS) systems, facilitating improved air traffic control and reduced congestion. Initiatives such as the Single European Sky ATM Research (SESAR) in Europe involve the integration of advanced computers to enhance the efficiency and safety of air traffic operations.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Aircraft Computers Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global economy, and the aviation industry, including the aircraft computers market, has been profoundly affected. The aviation sector experienced unprecedented disruptions, with widespread travel restrictions, lockdowns, and a sharp decline in air travel demand. These factors, coupled with supply chain challenges and production halts, have created a complex and challenging environment for the aircraft computers market. One immediate consequence of the pandemic was a substantial decrease in commercial air travel. Airlines worldwide faced a severe reduction in passenger numbers as governments implemented travel restrictions and individuals opted to avoid air travel due to health concerns. This decline in air travel had a cascading effect on aircraft manufacturers, leading to delays and cancellations of existing orders, impacting the demand for new aircraft and, consequently, the installation of aircraft computer systems.

The pandemic also disrupted the production processes within the aviation industry, affecting the supply chain for aircraft components, including computers. Manufacturing facilities faced closures or reduced capacities, causing delays in the production and delivery of aircraft and associated avionics systems. This disruption further intensified the challenges faced by aircraft computer suppliers and manufacturers. Additionally, the financial strain on airlines resulted in cost-cutting measures, with many carriers deferring non-essential expenditures, including avionics upgrades or retrofits. This had a direct impact on the aftermarket segment of the aircraft computers market, as airlines focused on preserving liquidity rather than investing in the latest avionic technologies.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Increasing Aircraft Deliveries Driving the Market Growth

The aircraft computers market is experiencing substantial growth due to the increasing number of aircraft deliveries worldwide. As the demand for air travel rises, airlines and aviation operators are expanding their fleets to accommodate passenger and cargo transportation needs. This surge in aircraft deliveries directly drives the demand for advanced avionics and computing systems. Newer aircraft models come equipped with state-of-the-art computer technologies, including integrated systems, line-replaceable units (LRUs), and modular systems, contributing to the overall growth of the aircraft computers market. This trend is particularly pronounced in the commercial aviation sector, where manufacturers are focused on delivering fuel-efficient and technologically advanced aircraft.

Modernization of Existing Aircraft Fleet Driving the Market Growth

The aircraft computers market forward is the ongoing modernization efforts of existing aircraft fleets. As airlines and military forces seek to extend the operational life of their aircraft, there is a growing need to upgrade and retrofit older models with advanced avionics and computer systems. This modernization drive is fueled by the desire to enhance aircraft performance, safety, and efficiency. Aircraft computers play a pivotal role in this process, allowing for the integration of new technologies, improved navigation systems, and upgraded communication capabilities. The modernization trend is not limited to commercial airlines but extends to military and business aviation, contributing to sustained growth in the aircraft computers market.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Deployment of Inflight Entertainment Systems Can be Opportunities for the Market Growth

The deployment of inflight entertainment systems presents a significant opportunity for the aircraft computer market. As the aviation industry continues to prioritize passenger experience, airlines are increasingly investing in advanced inflight entertainment technologies. Enhanced computing systems are essential for delivering a seamless and immersive entertainment experience, including high-quality video streaming, interactive games, and real-time connectivity. The integration of sophisticated aircraft computers allows airlines to differentiate their services, attracting more passengers and potentially increasing revenues through premium entertainment offerings. This trend not only enhances the overall travel experience but also opens up avenues for the aircraft computer market to provide cutting-edge solutions that meet the growing demands of both airlines and passengers.

Rapid Economic Development in Emerging Market Opportunities for Market Growth

The rapid economic development observed in emerging markets presents a promising opportunity for the aircraft computer market. As economies in various regions experience growth, there is an associated increase in air travel demand. Airlines operating in these emerging markets seek to expand their fleets and update their avionics systems to meet higher passenger traffic. This growth translates into a rising need for advanced aircraft computers that can support the increasing complexity of modern avionics and navigation requirements. The market can capitalize on this opportunity by offering tailored solutions that align with the expansion plans of airlines in emerging markets, fostering long-term partnerships and contributing to the overall global growth of the aircraft computer industry.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the aircraft computers market are BAE Systems plc, Cobham Limited, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corporation, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Parker Meggitt, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Safran Electronics & Defence, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, and Thales Group. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

October 4, 2023, Honeywell has been awarded a contract to provide its Primus Epic 2.0 integrated avionics system for the Pilatus PC-24 super versatile jet. The Primus Epic 2.0 system will provide the PC-24 with a modern, feature-rich avionics suite that will enhance its safety, efficiency, and performance.

04 July 2023, Thales has launched its new avionics suite for business jets, the TopFlight Integrated Mission System (IMS). The TopFlight IMS is a comprehensive suite of avionics systems that provides pilots with a complete picture of the aircraft's situation, enabling them to make safer and more informed decisions.

