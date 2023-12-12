Financial Harvest Wealth Advisors Honors Grace Medical Home

WINTER PARK, Fla., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Harvest Wealth Advisors, a family-focused financial advisory in Winter Park, Florida, honored the mission and service of Grace Medical Home at the firm’s fifteenth annual Celebration of Gratitude. For the seventeenth consecutive year, Financial Harvest has additionally helped support Central Florida nonprofit organizations through its charitable gift-matching initiative, supporting over 260 charities during this time.

This year’s event theme was “See to it that no one misses the grace of God” (New International Version Bible, 2011, Hebrews 12:15). Financial Harvest founder David Witter said, “Our objective years ago in starting this event was to gather many of the people we love, and together, recognize and celebrate with gratitude our unearned gifts. We hope this celebration of gratitude inspires us to find ways to pass along those blessings to others through strategic generosity. We were honored this year to help support Grace Medical Home.”

Since 2008, Grace Medical Home has offered the highest level of healthcare to Central Florida residents in need. In 2022, Grace served 1,201 patients, logged 15,867 patient encounters and provided over $12,078,267 in total care value. Since its inception in 2010, Grace has served more than 5,000 patients and, since 2015, has reduced more than $2.4 million in patients’ emergency room visits.

Dr. Marvin Hardy is the founder of Grace Medical Home and serves as its Mission Director and Pediatric Medical Director. Dr. Hardy earned his medical degree from Emory University and was affiliated with Interlachen Pediatrics from 1999 to 2008 before following his calling to help “See to it that no one misses the grace of God” by establishing Grace Medical Services as a 501(c)(3) medical services provider.

Dr. Hardy and a long-time patient of Grace Medical Home, Mercedes Daily, were honored guests at the Financial Harvest Wealth Advisors Celebration of Gratitude and shared more of the story about this important service available to low-income, uninsured residents of Orange County, Florida.

“The generosity of our clients continuously amazes and inspires David, me and our entire team,” said Principal and Wealth Advisor Katie Witter at Financial Harvest. “In 2022, our team helped facilitate almost $1 million in charitable gifts through the strategic generosity of Financial Harvest clients, and for 2023, year-to-date, gifting has already exceeded $750,000, donated to serve others through strategies that are financially sound and afford optimal benefits to the giver and the recipient.”

Learn more about options for strategically directed charitable giving by contacting info@financialharvest.com.

History of the Celebration of Gratitude

Originally known as the Harvest Celebration, the first celebration was held at the Winter Park Farmer’s Market (Florida) on November 5, 2009. In 2011, the invitation-only event was rebranded as the Celebration of Gratitude and has been hosted at a private residence.

About Financial Harvest Wealth Advisors

David Witter, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, Certified Succession Planner™, CEO and Principal, in partnership with his wife, Katie M. Witter, licensed fiduciary Investment Advisor, Certified Succession Planner™, Wealth Advisor and Strategist and Principal, and Kellen H Williams, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, Licensed Investment Advisor and Principal and their carefully curated team of financial industry professionals, provide customized, fee-based financial planning and wealth advisory services to their clients. Clients generally hold at least $1 million in assets for investing and are located in Florida, across the United States and internationally.

Financial Harvest is majority owned by women and minorities.

