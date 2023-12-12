UrbanX Air and Eve Air Mobility Collaborate to Bring First Electric Air Commuter Flights to Miami

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UrbanX Air – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (JET: NEO; JET.B: NEO; JETMF: OTCQB) (GlobalX), which operates the Miami-based airline GlobalX – and Eve Air Mobility (Eve) (NYSE: EVEX and EVEXW) have announced plans to bring Urban Air Mobility (UAM) to Miami by launching electric commuter flights throughout the South Florida area beginning in 2026 (subject to receiving all FAA and DOT approvals).

This announcement marks a pivotal initial phase in making electric air commuting a reality for South Florida residents with both UrbanX and Eve collaborating closely with local and state officials along with infrastructure, energy and technology providers to establish the necessary framework for launching electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft flights. The flights will help commuters navigate short distances, avoiding traffic congestion and improving travel times, while providing a safer, faster and more sustainable mode of transportation.

In 2022, GlobalX signed a letter of intent to purchase 200 eVTOLs from Eve, a leader in global eVTOL development. With delivery of its first 10 eVTOLs expected in 2026, UrbanX is poised to be the first to bring innovative aircraft technology to South Florida, revolutionizing urban transportation in the region.

"Urban Air Mobility has the capacity to transform the way people move throughout the Miami metropolitan area, and we are proud to lead the way to bring this technology to the region and ensure it benefits our entire community," said Lucy Morillo, Esq., President & CEO of UrbanX.

"The introduction of these eVTOLs marks a significant milestone in achieving our vision to bring all-electric and noise-reduced air travel to life for South Florida residents and tourists alike," added Ed Wegel, Chairman and CEO of GlobalX. “Adding eVTOLs to our growing fleet provides us the ability to offer clients international, domestic, regional, and intra-city travel options.”

With an initial route network proposed to cover critical areas in South Florida, UrbanX aims to provide residents with a quick, economical, and lower-carbon means of commuting in dense urban environments, such as Miami-Dade County. UrbanX and Eve are collaborating to identify origin and destination locations to establish key routes throughout the region. The eVTOL aircraft, with its 100 percent electric design and a range of 60 miles, is well-equipped to complete a variety of UAM flights throughout the Miami area, ensuring efficient and sustainable transportation options.

“We are looking forward to collaborating with the team at UrbanX to bring eVTOL operations to Miami-Dade County,” said Johann Bordais, CEO of Eve Air Mobility. “By leveraging the latest aviation technology and providing an exceptional customer experience, UrbanX will be well positioned to change the way people commute and travel in South Florida.”

UrbanX's mission is to provide safe, reliable, and efficient, zero-carbon transport by, human-piloted eVTOLs to Miami-Dade County under a social enterprise business model. Through collaboration with local governments, UrbanX will extend benefits not only to passengers but also to the surrounding communities. This includes meeting the demands of private corporations, airports, airlines, cruise lines, as well as public agencies and hospitals in need of rapid transportation, such as medical transports.

UrbanX's commitment extends beyond its innovative transportation solutions with an emphasis on a social enterprise business model and public-private partnerships, demonstrating its dedication to creating a positive impact on the community, from job creation to public benefits. Part of this includes partnering with local governments to offer discounted rides for services within the community, such as medical transport or senior care. UrbanX is in the process of establishing an advisory board, which will serve as a think tank of community leaders and industry experts offering valuable insights and strategic guidance to ensure that UrbanX achieves its mission of redefining urban transportation for the future while servicing community’s needs and identifying how to further introduce eVTOLs to the public sector.

The completion of the transactions contemplated by the Eve Air Mobility LoI is subject to the execution of definitive agreements and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. For additional information, including important disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements please refer to GlobalX’s press release dated November 28, 2023 with the headline “Global Crossing Airlines Establishes UrbanX Air to Pursue Urban Air Mobility in South Florida.”

About UrbanX Air

UrbanX is powered by Miami-based Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc., which operates the U.S. 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline GlobalX. UrbanX's mission is to provide safe, reliable, and efficient, zero-carbon transport by all electric, human-piloted eVTOLs within Miami-Dade and Broward Counties under a social enterprise business model. Through collaboration with local governments, UrbanX services will benefit not only the passengers but also the surrounding communities, including meeting requirements of private corporations, airports, airlines, cruise lines, as well as public agencies and hospitals in need of rapid transportation. For more information, please visit https://www.urbanxair.com

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental Airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as a passenger ACMI and charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, European and Latin American markets. GlobalX is also now operating ACMI cargo service flying the A321 freighter. GlobalX is IOSA certified by IATA and holds TCO’s for Europe and the UK. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

About Eve Air Mobility

Eve is dedicated to accelerating the Urban Air Mobility ecosystem. Benefitting from a start-up mindset, backed by Embraer S.A.’s more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, and with a singular focus, Eve is taking a holistic approach to progressing the UAM ecosystem, with an advanced eVTOL project, a comprehensive global services and support network and a unique air traffic management solution. Since May 10, 2022, Eve has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange, where its shares of common stock and public warrants trade under the tickers “EVEX” and “EVEXW”. For more information, please visit www.eveairmobility.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cindi Perantoni Rodgers

LMA Consultants

cindi@lmaconsultants.com / 305-962-9206