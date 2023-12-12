Humane Selects Optiva BSS for Launch of New Ai Pin

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humane , an innovative experience company that recently launched Ai Pin , has chosen Optiva's (TSX: OPT) full-stack BSS solution to help power the billing, network integration and value-added services for its users. Ai Pin's seamless integration into daily routines will enable users to take the full power of AI everywhere, elevating your interactions with the world through its growing list of capabilities.



With Ai Pin, Humane is defining a new class of devices to bring AI to a personal level. Optiva BSS Platform, available as cloud-native SaaS solution, will support personalized experiences for Ai Pin customers through its modular and unified end-to-end suite of integrations and services deployed on the public cloud. Optiva’s software and its years of global telecom industry expertise will empower Humane to focus on its vision and deliver a simplified, intuitive customer experience.

"The Ai Pin is our first step in building for a future where AI is embedded in our daily lives in ways which are screenless, seamless and sensing. We’re proud to work with Optiva to make this a reality, harnessing their BSS platform, telecom industry expertise and our shared passion for intelligent innovation," said Bethany Bongiorno, CEO and Co-founder of Humane.

Humane’s new Ai Pin is powered by Cosmos, a new operating system tailored for the AI era, with a software framework that eliminates the need for traditional app downloads. The Ai Pin delivers a conversational experience without the need for a screen or wake words and does not require being paired with a smartphone or other companion device. To provide wireless service for Ai Pin, Humane is launching its own MVNO.

"From our first meeting with Humane, we were inspired to work together to bring Ai Pin to life. Optiva is proud to partner with Humane to integrate AI into daily experiences, leveraging our ability to integrate with multiple network providers globally at the scale needed for this groundbreaking innovation," said Robert Stabile, CEO of Optiva.



About Humane

Humane is an experience company that creates the technologies and platforms for the intelligence age. Contextual computing, powered by AI, built on a foundation of trust and privacy. Humane believes in a future of technology that feels familiar, natural, and human. HUMANE and the hu.ma.ne logo are registered trademarks of Humane, Inc.

About Optiva Inc.

Optiva Inc. is a leading provider of mission-critical, cloud-native revenue management software for the telecommunications industry. Its products are delivered globally on the private and public cloud. The Company’s solutions help service providers maximize digital, 5G, IoT and emerging market opportunities to achieve business success. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

