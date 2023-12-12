Rocketer and TransUnion Announce Data Collaboration to Maximize High-Quality Customers for Insurance Providers

LONDON and CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocketer, a performance marketing company with proprietary media delivery technology, and TransUnion (NYSE: TRU), today announced the launch of Rocketer Powered By TruAudience, a data collaboration designed to supercharge how insurance companies identify high-value prospects and move them through the sales funnel. Rocketer’s proprietary technology combined with TransUnion’s TruAudience capabilities provide insurance companies with lookalike audience data to drive increased revenue per user and improved return on ad spend.



Rocketer Powered By TruAudience recently completed a digital advertising campaign that delivered unprecedented results for a US-based life insurance company. Rocketer used revenue per customer and return on ad spend as the basis for lookalike data, instead of metrics like completing an application or requesting a quote. By utilizing TruAudience data on household income, credit scores, and privacy-first identity resolution, Rocketer identified high-quality prospects and served them ads on social media, reaching an audience that was not only more likely to convert, but had greater potential to turn into high-value customers. This implementation delivered, on average, an additional $265 dollars per policy sold in revenue – reaching a peak of an additional $620 per new customer – compared to leads that were acquired without using TransUnion data.

“As the data landscape evolves, we need a partner to help us reach high-value audience targets. TransUnion has been instrumental in providing the data collaboration that accomplished our client’s marketing goals,” said Dan Thut, COO at Rocketer. “Rocketer Powered By TruAudience combines Rocketer’s performance marketing capabilities with TruAudience’s identity graph to attract more customers at an increased lifetime value, which optimized our client’s return on marketing spend. This is just the beginning of our work together, and we’re confident that we can deliver meaningful results for other companies that are looking to reach high-value prospects.”

Rocketer Powered By TruAudience connects to a client’s CRM, and then combines that information with demographic and behavioral data, to better analyse, optimise, and maximise campaign performance, in ways that are just not possible using native Meta audiences alone. TransUnion data is added to ensure privacy-first identity resolution, along with household income and credit score to create a high-value lookalike audience. This holistic picture of potential and current customers provides businesses with information that has been unavailable since the pixel tracking change in iOS14.5 in early 2021.

“The initial campaign from Rocketer Powered By TruAudience has proven what we have known all along – that identity-driven marketing capabilities deliver impactful results,” said Ryan Brooks, vice president of insurance marketing at TransUnion. “Our suite of privacy-first identity resolution, data enrichment, audience targeting, and advanced analytics solutions can be utilized to meet client goals for performance or brand marketing. We’re looking forward to continuing this collaboration with Rocketer and helping insurance companies drive maximum value from their ad spend.”

About Rocketer

Rocketer is a performance marketing company that drives cost-effective, quality conversions from digital media. For more than 15 years, Rocketer has amassed data and built proprietary technology to help its clients maximize campaign performance. Rocketer’s Media Arbitrage Platform (MAP) uniquely optimizes placements across social media platforms to deliver the best quality conversion at the cheapest cost per acquisition. The company’s MyCity ad creative technology generates personalized, location-specific advertisements at scale. To date, Rocketer has driven campaigns for more than 100 clients, generating 20 billion impressions, and the team has received certifications from Meta and Google. Rocketer is headquartered in London with offices in Manchester, Leeds, and Skopje, and has distributed team members located across North America, Europe, and Africa. For more information, please visit https://www.rocketer.com/.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with more confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business