Mainz Biomed Showcases ColoAlert® at Two Prominent Gastroenterology Conferences in Poland

BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today its active participation alongside Polish partner TestDNA at two significant gastroenterology conferences in Poland, strengthening their commitment to advancing colorectal cancer (CRC) detection and gastroenterological innovation.



The first attended conference, the 17th Conference: Advances in Gastroenterology, ran from December 8th to 9th, 2023, in Poznań. This national event brought together over 200 attendees, comprising healthcare specialists, patient advocates, and policymakers. Mainz Biomed and TestDNA collaborated to showcase ColoAlert® the Company’s flagship product, a highly effective and user-friendly at-home detection test for colorectal cancer (CRC) and provide valuable insights from the forefront of diagnostic innovation.

Following this, Mainz Biomed will be taking part in the 10th Gdańsk Gastroenterology Symposium which runs from January 12th to 13th, 2024. The symposium will gather national Polish lecturers, scientists, and practitioners who will collectively share the latest insights in gastroenterology, hepatology, and gastrointestinal endoscopy.

At the symposium, Mr. Steve Quinn, VP of International Business Development at Mainz Biomed, will open the agenda with a presentation titled 'Colorectal Cancer - The Need for Earlier Detection.' The presentation will underscore Mainz Biomed's commitment to advocating for early detection strategies in combating colorectal cancer and its dedication to advancing the landscape of gastroenterological diagnostics.

Darin Leigh, Chief Commercial Officer of Mainz Biomed, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming conferences, stating, "Our collaboration with TestDNA at these prestigious conferences is a testament to our shared commitment to revolutionize CRC detection and improve patient outcomes. We are always thrilled to engage with leading experts and practitioners to explore innovative strategies in gastroenterology. With over 21 million people aged over 40, the market opportunity for ColoAlert® in Poland is significant, especially as there has been a low level of national participation in CRC screening which traditionally has been colonoscopies."

About Mainz Biomed NV

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert®, an accurate, non-invasive and easy-to-use, early-detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer based on real-time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples. ColoAlert® is currently marketed across Europe. The Company is running a pivotal FDA clinical study for US regulatory approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio also includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test. To learn more, visit mainzbiomed.com .

