Notification of major shareholding

Company Announcement

12 December 2023
Announcement No. 35

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Morgan Stanley’s total holding of NKT share capital and voting rights is below the 5% threshold.

