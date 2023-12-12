Company Announcement
12 December 2023
Announcement No. 35
Notification of major shareholding
With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Morgan Stanley’s total holding of NKT share capital and voting rights is below the 5% threshold.
Contact
Investor Relations: Michael Nass Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, Tel: +45 2494 1654
Press: Louise W. Naldal, Head of Group Communications, Tel: +45 2982 0022
