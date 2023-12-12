Global Gas Separation Membrane Market Size to Worth USD 1.78 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 6.94%

New York, United States , Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Gas Separation Membrane Market Size to grow from USD 0.91 Billion in 2022 to USD 1.78 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.94% during the forecast period.

Gas separation membranes are thin, selective barriers that allow different gases to be separated based on their molecular size and properties, making them essential in applications ranging from natural gas processing to nitrogen generation and carbon capture. The global gas separation membrane market is undergoing significant growth and transformation as a result of rising demand for clean energy, industrial gases, and the need for efficient gas separation processes in a variety of industries. As public concern about climate change and carbon emissions grows, industries are turning to gas separation membranes to capture and purify CO2 emissions, alleviating the transition to cleaner energy sources. Furthermore, the growing use of nitrogen in food packaging, electronics manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals has increased demand for nitrogen gas separation membranes, fueling market growth. Continuous technological advancements characterize the market, with manufacturers focusing on improving membrane performance, durability, and cost-effectiveness. These advancements broaden the range of applications, making gas separation membranes more accessible to a wider range of industries.

Global Gas Separation Membrane Market Size By Material Type (Polyimide & Polyaramide, Polysulfone, Cellulose Acetate, and Others), By Application (Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment, Hydrogen Recovery, Carbon Dioxide Removal, and Others), By Geographic Scope And Forecast, 2023 - 2032

Gas Separation Membrane Market Price Analysis

Price analysis in the global gas separation membrane market is an important factor that has a direct impact on industry dynamics. Membrane material, technology, and application specificity all have a significant impact on pricing structures. Polymeric membranes are frequently less expensive than ceramic counterparts, making them a popular choice for a variety of applications.

Gas Separation Membrane Market Distribution Analysis

Manufacturers, distributors, and end-users are all part of the gas separation membrane distribution network. Manufacturers frequently distribute their products through a network of distributors, agents, or to end users directly. The selection of distribution channels is influenced by factors such as product type, geographic reach, and market dynamics. Online platforms are increasingly making gas separation membranes available, simplifying the procurement process.

Insights by Material Type

The Polyimide & Polyaramide segment accounted for the largest market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. These materials have a high temperature stability and excellent gas separation performance. They are frequently used in critical applications requiring high selectivity and efficiency, such as petrochemical and natural gas processing.

Insights by Application

The Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment segment accounted for a significant market share over the forecast period 2023 to 2032. Nitrogen generation and oxygen enrichment are common applications for gas separation membranes. These membranes selectively separate nitrogen from air, which is required in a variety of industries such as food packaging, electronics manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals. In medical applications, oxygen enrichment is also critical.

North America Market Statistics

North America is anticipated to dominate the Gas Separation Membrane market from 2023 to 2032. The gas separation membrane market was dominated by North America, particularly the United States and Canada. This was due to a strong industrial base, increased shale gas production, and an increased emphasis on environmental sustainability, all of which drove demand for gas separation technologies.

Pacific will have the fastest market growth between 2023 to 2032. Gas separation membrane adoption has increased rapidly in the Asia-Pacific region, which includes countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. The increased demand for nitrogen generation and other gas separation applications was fueled by industrial expansion, particularly in manufacturing and electronics. In addition, government programs aimed at decreasing greenhouse gas emissions are driving the adoption of gas separation membranes, making the Asia-Pacific market a hotspot for research and development and deployment of these technologies.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the, Companies Covered: Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Air Liquide, UBE Corporation., Honeywell UOP, Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V., Schlumberger Limited, DIC Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Membrane Technology and Research, Inc., Generon, Inc. and Others key vendors.

Recent Market Developments

In July 2021, Air Liquide has completed the construction of Canada's largest helium purification facility, which is expected to provide critical support to North America Helium's operations in southwest Saskatchewan, Canada. This plant is the largest helium production facility in the country.

Market Size Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2032.

Gas Separation Membrane Market, Material Type Analysis

Polyimide & Polyaramide

Polysulfone

Cellulose Acetate

Others

Gas Separation Membrane Market, Application Analysis

Nitrogen Generation & Oxygen Enrichment

Hydrogen Recovery

Carbon Dioxide Removal

Others

Gas Separation Membrane Market, Regional Analysis

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Uk

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

