VERB's MARKET.live Adds Five More Retail Brands to Its Livestream Social Shopping Platform

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the company behind MARKET.live, the innovative multi-vendor, multi-presenter livestream social shopping platform, announces five more dynamic new brands have joined the MARKET.live platform this week. The recent completion of the Company’s tech integrations with the ecommerce solutions powering thousands of vendors’ existing ecommerce stores are continuing to drive demand from retailers eager to create new and additional distribution channels and affiliate relationships through MARKET.live. Brands, retailers and creators that join MARKET.live have the ability to broadcast livestream shopping events simultaneously on numerous social media channels, including TikTok, as well as on MARKET.live, reaching exponentially larger audiences.



This week’s newly onboarded vendors represent a diverse array of product categories, offering a comprehensive and exciting selection for MARKET.live's growing user base.

The Newly Onboarded Brands:

DaDa Bedding Collection : Explore DaDa Bedding Collection A recipient of prestigious awards in the bedding industry, DaDa Bedding Collection brings its exceptional range of premium bedding solutions to MARKET.live. Renowned for superior quality and design, DaDa Bedding Collection offers stylish options that have garnered recognition in the industry.

: Explore DaDa Bedding Collection

elvis+elvin : Discover elvis+elvin A trailblazer in modern lifestyle and beauty products, elvis+elvin has earned industry acclaim for its distinctive and trendsetting collections. The brand's commitment to innovation and contemporary design has been acknowledged through various accolades.

: Discover elvis+elvin

Joya Mia : Visit Joya Mia Joya Mia, a notable name in the beauty industry, has joined MARKET.live with its ethically crafted and award-winning products. The brand is celebrated for its commitment to sustainable and fair trade practices, offering a curated collection that blends style and conscience.

: Visit Joya Mia

Milk Snob : Check Out Milk Snob Milk Snob, known for its innovative and award-winning approach to baby products, becomes a valuable addition to MARKET.live. With a commitment to quality and functionality, Milk Snob offers a curated collection that caters to modern parenting needs.

: Check Out Milk Snob

Fat Boy Surf Club : Explore Fat Boy Surf Club A leading name in lifestyle and surf culture, Fat Boy Surf Club brings its bold and edgy collections to MARKET.live. With a focus on contemporary designs and quality craftsmanship, Fat Boy Surf Club caters to a diverse and trend-conscious audience. Fat Boy Surf Club is proud to support marine conservation by donating a portion of every order to charitable organizations. Currently, they are partnering with Jimmy Buffett's AdoptAManatee organization to contribute to the protection of our oceans and aquatic wildlife.



: Explore Fat Boy Surf Club

The addition of these five award-winning brands underscores MARKET.live's commitment to expanding its portfolio with top-tier products and brands, ensuring a vibrant and ever-evolving selection for its discerning audience. With a dedicated focus on technology innovation and partnerships, VERB's MARKET.live remains at the forefront of the dynamic livestream social shopping landscape.

For more information, please visit MARKET.live or follow the latest updates on social media.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), is a market leader in interactive video-based sales applications. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where hundreds of retailers, brands, creators and influencers can monetize their base of fans and followers across social media channels. The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates creator studios in Los Alamitos, California and Philadelphia, PA.

