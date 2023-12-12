Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market projected to reach USD 6.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 - claims by MarketDigits in its recent study

Richmond, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market ” , by Type (Shallow AUVs (Up to 100 Meters), Medium AUVs (Up to 1,000 Meters) and Large AUVs (More Than 1,000 Meters)), Technology (Collision Avoidance, Communication, Navigation, Propulsion and Imaging), Shape (Torpedo, Laminar Flow Body, Streamlined Rectangular Style and Multi-hull Vehicle), Payload Type (Cameras, Sensors, Synthetic Aperture Sonar, Echo Sounders, Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers and Others), Application (Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, Environment Protection & Monitoring, Oceanography, Archaeology & Exploration and Search & Salvage Operation) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030.

Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 1.8 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 6.4 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 20.0% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Type, Technology, Shape, Payload Type, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH BaltRobotics Sp.z.o.o. Sample of Companies Covered Boeing Boston Engineering Corporation ecoSUB Robotics Limited

TOC Covers in Depth & Breath on Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market

170 - Market Data Tables

65 - List of Figures

225 – Pages

The report includes Vendor Assessment (Company Profiles, Market Positioning, Strategies, Recent Developments, Capabilities & Product Offerings / Mapping), Technology Assessment (Developments & Economic Impact), Partner & Customer Ecosystem (Product Services, Proposition & Key Features) Competitive Index & Regional FootPrint by MarketDigits.

Market Overview

An autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) is a robotic device capable of self-guided exploration of water bodies and sea beds, conducting examinations of the biological and chemical characteristics of water. The AUV excels in providing highly precise data, including the creation of detailed maps of the deep seabed. It can be remotely controlled and is equipped with features such as mechanical manipulators, high-resolution video cameras, automated drilling, and instruments for sample collection. The AUV efficiently stores collected data, including images and sensor data, on onboard computers until retrieval post the completion of a dive. Anticipated factors driving revenue growth in the global AUV market include increased research and development in the oil and gas sector, augmented government expenditure on seawater monitoring to uphold marine life equilibrium, and the burgeoning expansion of aquaculture. AUVs are increasingly sought after in aquaculture due to their ability to serve as reliable and cost-effective platforms for observing water quality parameters and fish behavior during feeding processes. The versatility of AUVs extends to various military applications, encompassing anti-submarine warfare, oceanography, payload delivery, mine countermeasures, and more. Furthermore, AUVs prove instrumental in combatting illegal activities such as medicine trafficking, piracy, as well as in investigating air crashes and shipwrecks. The future holds the prospect of equipping AUVs with a combination of batteries and supercapacitors to power onboard.

Major Vendors in the Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market:

ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GmbH

BaltRobotics Sp.z.o.o.

Boeing

Boston Engineering Corporation

ecoSUB Robotics Limited

Eelume AS

Exail Technologies SA

Falmouth Scientific, Inc. (FSI)

Fugro N.V.

General Dynamics Corporation

Graal Tech S.r.l.

Hydromea SA

International Submarine Engineering Limited

Kongsberg Group ASA

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Riptide Autonomous Solutions

Saab AB

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Terradepth

Tianjin Sublue Ocean Science & Technology Co., Ltd

Increasing Capital Expenditure of Companies in the Offshore Oil and Gas Industry

The autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) market is witnessing a surge in growth, propelled by the increasing capital expenditure of companies in the offshore oil and gas industry. As companies operating in the offshore sector recognize the value of advanced technologies in exploration and data collection, there has been a notable uptick in investment towards AUVs. These self-guided robotic devices play a pivotal role in investigating underwater environments, conducting precise surveys, and gathering critical data for the oil and gas industry. The enhanced capabilities of AUVs in mapping the seabed and assessing underwater conditions align seamlessly with the needs of offshore operations. The rising trend of capital expenditure in this industry reflects a strategic shift towards leveraging cutting-edge technologies to optimize exploration, improve operational efficiency, and ensure environmental sustainability in offshore activities.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective solutions for underwater exploration and data acquisition

Advancements in sensor technology

Growing investment in maritime security

Expanding applications for AUVs

Opportunities:

Growing demand for AUVs in the defense sector

Integration of NiMH batteries into high-speed AUVs

Rising use of AUVs to protect subsea cables and seabed environment

Upcoming expansion of Internet through 5G driving demand for underwater cables

The imminent expansion of the Internet driven by the widespread implementation of 5G technology is fueling a heightened demand for underwater cables in the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) market. As the deployment of 5G paves the way for enhanced connectivity and increased data transfer speeds, there is a growing need for robust underwater communication infrastructure. Underwater cables, vital for cross-continental communications, are becoming increasingly essential to support the burgeoning demands of the evolving digital landscape. The demand for AUVs in this context is rising, as these autonomous vehicles play a pivotal role in the installation, maintenance, and monitoring of underwater cables, ensuring seamless connectivity and reliable data transmission in the wake of the expanding Internet facilitated by 5G technology.

The market for Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) is led by Asia Pacific.

In 2022, Asia Pacific is anticipated to achieve a strong Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in revenue within the global autonomous underwater vehicle market throughout the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the escalating underwater activities, such as mineral exploration on seafloors and broader archaeological endeavors focused on water bed research. Moreover, the military and defense sector in the region is actively investing in Research and Development (R&D) efforts to enhance the capabilities of autonomous underwater vehicles, thereby improving awareness of adjacent water bodies. Notably, countries like India have demonstrated this commitment through the acquisition and deployment of the Adamya AUV for both security and research purposes. The Adamya AUV showcases versatile functionalities, including underwater mine detection, ocean monitoring, and countermeasure operations.

The Navigation technology Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

The Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) Market is categorized based on technology into Collision Avoidance, Communication, Navigation, Propulsion, and Imaging. In 2022, Navigation technology emerged as the top revenue generator, ensuring precise data collection during extended underwater missions. Submarine navigation technology plays a crucial role by providing accurate velocity, position, and attitude information for AUVs, ensuring reliable and geo-referenced data for informed decision-making. AUVs, equipped with autonomous operations and real-time data, can dynamically adjust their trajectory and maintain optimal positioning, thereby improving efficiency and minimizing the need for human supervision. This heightened safety and energy optimization contribute significantly to industry growth. The rising demand for AUVs with advanced navigation capabilities across various sectors is driving the evolution of navigation technology, incorporating cutting-edge sensors and algorithms. Accurate navigation information accelerates industry growth by ensuring data quality, fostering autonomy, and enhancing safety and efficiency in longer AUV missions.

