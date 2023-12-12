DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program recognized as top utility green tariff program in the U.S.

Detroit, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) today announced that the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has recognized DTE’s MIGreenPower program as the top utility green tariff program in the U.S. MIGreenPower enables DTE Electric customers to attribute an even greater percentage of their electricity use to Michigan-based wind and solar projects beyond the 15% DTE already provides. High and growing demand from notable organizations across southeast Michigan is helping DTE develop more renewable energy projects throughout the state.

NREL is a research facility of the U.S. Department of Energy that has compiled data on utility green pricing programs since 2000 and releases annual “Top 10” lists to recognize outstanding programs. DTE’s MIGreenPower program has been listed among the top 10 utility green pricing programs for the past three years and has now reached number one in the utility green tariff category - this distinction recognizes renewable energy sales to customers through a contractual agreement.

“We’re proud to play such a vital role in building Michigan’s clean energy future while helping major companies meet their sustainability goals easily and affordably,” said Matt Paul, president and Chief Operating Officer, DTE Electric. “MIGreenPower enables our customers to reduce their environmental impact without needing to install and maintain their own solar systems and has truly become a turnkey solution for businesses across the board.”

MIGreenPower participation is accelerating the development of new wind and solar projects in Michigan. By 2026, DTE will add more than 1,000 megawatts of new clean energy projects to meet program demand. These renewable energy investments are helping combat climate change while also strengthening Michigan’s economy by providing additional tax revenue for local communities, supporting thousands of local jobs and supplying extra income for participating landowners.

“One of the biggest considerations for businesses wanting to ‘Make it in Michigan’ is the accessibility of low cost, predictable clean energy. Having a program like DTE’s MIGreenPower so readily accessible is one of the many ways Team Michigan will catalyze future investments in clean energy and achieve our sustainability goals,” said Quentin Messer, Jr., CEO, Michigan Economic Development Corporation. “I commend DTE for earning this distinction and continuously working toward a cleaner, greener Michigan for all.”

MIGreenPower’s residential customer program is also listed among the top 10 in the country and is nearing 100,000 enrollments. Altogether, MIGreenPower customers have enrolled four million megawatt hours of clean energy in the program, which has the environmental benefit equivalent to avoiding more than three million tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually or the greenhouse gas emissions from more than 630,000 gasoline-powered passenger cars.* MIGreenPower is a key component of DTE’s broader plan for achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

*Avoided emissions and equivalencies are based on the Environmental Protection Agency equivalencies calculator at epa.gov/energy/greenhouse-gas-equivalencies-calculator

