Getty Images Signs Esteemed Entertainment Contributor Eric Charbonneau

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images, (NYSE: GETY), a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, today announced an exclusive partnership with leading entertainment photographer, Eric Charbonneau.



Tapping into his vast network within the entertainment, studio and film industries, Charbonneau is a renowned entertainment photographer based in Los Angeles, specializing in commissioned work. For over three decades, Charbonneau has photographed hundreds of world-renowned events and has worked with countless movie studios and streaming companies for their premieres, red carpet events and special screenings as the preferred photographer with unmatched roaming access.

Over the years, Charbonneau has taken iconic images of artists, actors, political figures and media personalities from around the globe, such as Oprah, Angelina Jolie, Clint Eastwood, Samuel L. Jackson, Sir Paul McCartney and members of the Royal Family. His extensive archive will be available for license on Getty Images, including his collection of portraiture via Contour. Charbonneau’s work has appeared in major publications, as well as books like Vanity Fair’s Oscar Night: 75 Years of Hollywood Parties and Tom Ford.

“Eric brings a wealth of experience to the Getty Images team and will help us continue to increase our differentiated content and unparalleled access at the world’s leading entertainment events,” said Getty Images VP of Global Entertainment Kirstin Benson. “As we evolve and continue to grow Getty Images’ presence in the entertainment industry, Eric will play a key role in fostering these important relationships to provide new and exclusive coverage to our customers around the globe.”

Charbonneau’s work will be available for license on gettyimages.com.

Getty Images content creators are at every major entertainment event globally, from awards ceremonies to fashion weeks to film festivals, covering almost 70,000 entertainment events a year and partnering with major brands on creative content strategy.

