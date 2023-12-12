The Swamp School Receives Eligibility for Scholarship Funding From the mikeroweWORKS Foundation

Angier, North Carolina, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Swamp School is excited to announce a new opportunity for students enrolled in the wetland delineation training program, made possible by the mikeroweWORKS Foundation. In line with the Foundation's mission to promote hard work and skilled labor, this initiative opens the door for dedicated individuals pursuing careers in environmental science and wetland conservation.

Eligibility for the mikeroweworks.org scholarship has now been extended to include students of The Swamp School, providing a unique opportunity for those passionate about wetland preservation and environmental stewardship. This inclusion reflects the Foundation's recognition of the crucial role that wetland delineation plays in environmental protection and sustainability.

Students enrolled in The Swamp School's program are encouraged to apply for this scholarship, which aims to support those who demonstrate a strong work ethic, commitment to their vocational education, and a dedication to their field of study. The scholarship will not only provide financial assistance but reinforce the importance of skilled technical professionals in environmental sciences.

For more information on the scholarship application process, eligibility criteria, and deadlines, students are advised to visit the mikeroweWORKS Foundation's website at mikeroweworks.org. Additionally, inquiries about the wetland delineation training program should be directed to The Swamp School.

This collaboration between the mikeroweWORKS Foundation and The Swamp School marks a significant step toward fostering the next generation of skilled environmental professionals, ensuring the preservation and responsible management of vital wetland ecosystems.

About Mike Rowe and the mikeroweWORKS Foundation

Mike Rowe is an Emmy award-winning TV host, producer, narrator, podcaster, spokesman, best-selling author, recording artist, and America’s leading advocate for the skilled trades. The creator and host of Discovery Channel’s “Dirty Jobs,” Mike has traveled to every state on multiple occasions and worked alongside hundreds of Americans in more than 350 different vocations. As the CEO of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, he has awarded nearly $7 million dollars in work-ethic scholarships and led a national effort to reintroduce shop classes into high schools.

About The Swamp School – SwampSchool.org

Based in Angier, North Carolina, The Swamp School is a pioneer in delivering comprehensive online and in-person educational experiences tailored for professionals and technicians in the field of wetland science and management. Since its inception in 2002, The Swamp School has been exclusively dedicated to fostering growth and expertise in environmental professionals who are as committed to conservation and stewardship.