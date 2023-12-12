The Wait is Over - Fazoli’s Makes Grand Return to Mesa

Fast Casual Italian Chain Brings Back Signature Pasta, Salads, and Breadsticks to the Heart of Arizona

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fazoli’s, a portfolio company of FAT Brands and America’s favorite fast and fresh Italian chain, has made its long-awaited return to Mesa, AZ. The eagerly awaited location is now open and ready to serve its signature unlimited breadsticks and freshly prepared pasta entrees.

"The anticipation and excitement from our fans to bring back Fazoli’s to the Mesa community has been overwhelming," said Wayne Wright, Vice President of Franchise Operations at Fazoli’s. "We've dedicated extensive preparation to ensure we meet the demand, and our team is geared up and excited to serving our freshly made Italian favorites to the Mesa crowd once again."

The Mesa Fazoli's is a testament to the brand's commitment to establishing its presence in markets where its legacy of fast, fresh, and friendly Italian dining continues to resonate with guests. The location is open daily, ready to welcome back fans old and new with its unmatched dining experience. The Mesa Fazoli’s is located at 953 N Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85201, and is open 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and open late on Fridays and Saturdays until 10:30 p.m. For more information, visit Fazolis.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com .

About Fazoli's

Fast. Fresh. Italian. Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli's owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 27 states, making it the largest QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, sub sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. For more information, visit www.Fazolis.com.

