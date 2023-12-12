Nusano to Host December 19 Virtual KOL Event on Emerging Trends in Radiotherapeutics

VALENCIA, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nusano, Inc., a company reshaping the production of cancer-fighting radioisotopes, today announced it will host a virtual KOL event on December 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET, led by Suji Jeong PhD (Founding Partner, The SJR Group), featuring Phil Nicklin (Senior Analyst, LifeSci Consulting) and Dr. Ashley Mishoe, PharmD (Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance, PharmaLogic). They will discuss emerging trends in the radiotherapeutics landscape, a market that is projected to have a $30 billion potential in the next five years, a prospect that is capturing the attention of investors and companies alike. To register, click here .



The event will highlight the isotopes that are the next frontier in radiotherapeutics development, exploring alternatives to industry staples like Lutetium-177 and Actinium-225. Additionally, the discussions will delve into supply chain complexities, the role of CDMOs in bringing radiotherapeutics to patients, and the optimal timing for commercial-scale product development.

Nusano’s production platform enables the creation of rare and hard-to-produce medical radioisotopes in quantities needed for commercial-stage diagnostics and therapeutics. A reliable supply of radioisotopes is an important requirement for drugmakers developing and manufacturing next-generation pharmaceuticals needed to advance the fight against cancer.

A live question and answer session will follow the moderated panel discussion.

Emerging Trends in Radiotherapeutics: Beyond Lu-177 and Ac-225

Format: Panel Discussion

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM ET

Location: Virtual Event

About Suji Jeong, PhD

Suji Jeong, PhD is Founding Partner of The SJR Group, a consulting firm specializing in strategy and CFO services for the radiopharmaceuticals industry. Prior to founding The SJR Group, Suji served as a biotechnology equity research analyst at Jefferies, where she was responsible for covering a diverse range of therapeutic sectors, including radiopharmaceuticals. Suji holds a PhD in neuroscience from Northwestern University and began her biotech equity research career at Morgan Stanley.

About Phil Nicklin

Phil Nicklin is a Senior Analyst at LifeSci Consulting, specializes in evaluating commercial strategies for early-stage biotech and radiopharmaceutical companies with a focus on oncology. He closely tracks all things radiopharmaceuticals, including clinical studies and emerging players in the market. Before joining LifeSci, he worked at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, contributing to early-stage clinical trials that encompassed targeted alpha and beta therapies. Phil holds a B.S. in Biological Sciences from Cornell University.

About Dr. Ashley Mishoe, PharmD

Dr. Ashley Mishoe, PharmD, is a nuclear pharmacist and is currently the Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance at PharmaLogic, where she oversees all regulatory compliance and quality-related aspects for the company’s manufacturing facilities. She previously served as the Director of the Radiopharmaceutical Facility at the University of California, San Francisco. During her tenure there, she oversaw manufacturing operations for clinical and research radiopharmaceuticals. She has held teaching positions within the School of Medicine and School of Pharmacy. Dr. Mishoe earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences, with a minor in music, from Clemson University. She obtained a Doctorate in Pharmacy from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) where she also completed the Authorized Nuclear Pharmacist training certificate and an Interprofessional Education Fellowship. She serves as a member of the United States Pharmacopeia Expert Panel for Small Molecules. She also maintains active memberships in both the American Pharmacists Association and the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging, where she was selected as the Henkin Government Relations Fellow in 2018. Currently, Dr. Mishoe is involved with numerous committees and councils, including the Radiopharmaceutical Sciences Council, the Government Affairs Committee, the FDA Task Force, the Committee on Radiopharmaceuticals, the Coalition on PET Drugs, and the Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance.

About Nusano, Inc.

Nusano is a privately held medical technology company committed to bringing stability and innovation to the rapidly emerging and critically undersupplied medical radioisotopes market. Nusano’s proprietary ion source is smaller and more efficient than existing production methods. This results in significantly greater yields and allows for the simultaneous manufacturing of multiple radioisotopes. Nusano’s technologies will supply the fight against cancer and support diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical development. The company’s state-of-the-art production facility opens Q1 2025 in West Valley City, Utah. For more, please visit www.nusano.com.

