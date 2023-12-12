Sirios Extends the Gold Zone over 400 metres in the Metasediments East of the Cheechoo Gold Deposit

MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Management of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF) are pleased to announce the results of 7 diamond drill holes that were completed as part of a drilling program aimed at expanding the recently discovered mineralized zone in the metasediments (ref.: Press release 11/08/2022), located 300 meters east of the Cheechoo deposit. The Cheechoo deposit currently contains indicated resources of 1.4 Moz Au as well as inferred resources of 500,000 ounces of gold (BBA, MRE Update for the Cheechoo Project, 07/20/2022). The Cheechoo gold property, 100% owned by Sirios, is located less than 10 km from Newmont's Éléonore gold mine in Eeyou Istchee Baie-James, Quebec.



Highlights:

The 7 follow-up drill holes, completed in November 2023, all intersected the targeted mineralized zone (Table 1) with multiple significant gold assays near surface, thus demonstrating the strong continuity of this zone.





3.2 g/t Au over 9.0 metres (hole #301) was intersected 50 metres below the trench, which had previously returned 2.7 g/t Au over 11.0 metres at surface (Trench 2022-B).





These results define a mineralized zone with a northwest-southeast orientation, extending over 400 metres in length and with an average width of 10 metres (Figure 1). This zone, present at the surface, has been traced to a depth of 100 metres and remains open in all directions.





The 7 holes intersected the zone outside the conceptual pit limits of the 2022 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).





The Cheechoo metasediment mineralized zone is a new gold zone that was discovered at surface in trenches during the summer of 2022. This zone shares geological characteristics similar to those of the neighboring Éléonore mine, including gold mineralization associated with pyrrhotite and arsenopyrite in meta-greywackes near the boundary between the La Grande and Opinaca geological sub-provinces.





TABLE 1 : SIGNIFICANT RESULTS

Drill Hole CH23- From (m) To (m) Au (g/t) Length* (m) Inside/Outside of MRE Conceptual Pit 269E 121.0 132.5 0.85 11.5 Outside 298

11.0 15.5 0.64 4.5 Outside 27.0 39.5 1.45 12.5 Outside 81.5 86.7 0.59 5.2 Outside 299

52.0 56.0 1.19 4.0 Outside 61.0 90.5 0.67 29.5 Outside 301

29.0 49.5 0.74 20.5 Outside 56.5 65.5 3.18 9.0 Outside Incl. 56.5 57.5 16.71 1.0 Outside 302 94.0 101.3 0.81 7.3 Outside 91.5 114.0 0.97 22.5 Outside 303 121.0 128.5 1.38 7.5 Outside 135.5 140.1 0.69 4.6 Outside 304 20.5 27.5 0.54 7.0 Outside 38.5 63.0 0.66 24.5 Outside

* Length along drill hole. Not necessarily equal to true width.

Intervals greater than 0.35 g/t Au with a maximum of 3 consecutive metres of waste material.

Table of drill holes coordinates is available at: www.sirios.com/bd-coordinates-drilled-20231212





Figure 1: Location of drill holes completed in November 2023 in the metasediments area.

Dominique Doucet, President and CEO of Sirios, stated: “We are very pleased with the results obtained during this drilling program. The fact that all the drilling targeting gold zone has intersected significant gold mineralization represents a remarkable exploration success. In addition, the expansion of this continuous zone in the metasediments shows the potential for resource growth of the Cheechoo deposit beyond the tonalite intrusion. More particularly, this new gold corridor makes it possible to generate very interesting exploration targets towards the northwest, over several hundred metres, or even kilometres.”

Analytical quality control

The complete drilling campaign included nine holes for a total of 1,108 metres. All the drill core was described and sampled by Sirios staff at the Cheechoo exploration camp. The core was split into two halves, one sent to a certified commercial laboratory for analysis, and the other retained for future reference. Following a strict analytical quality assurance and control program, blanks and certified reference materials were integrated into the sampling sequence. A total of 627 samples were assayed for gold, on approximately 500g of crushed material, with the Photon AssayTM method (PAAU02) at the MSALABS laboratory located in Val-d'Or. Samples with the presence of visible gold were analyzed until extinction with the Photon AssayTM method. Five samples with a background levels too high in U/Th to be analyzed by Photon AssayTM were sent to the MSALABS laboratory in Langley, Ontario to be analyzed by fire assay with atomic absorption finish. Whole rock geochemical analysis was also carried out by ICP-MS and ICP-EOS on all samples.

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Dominique Doucet, P.Eng., President and CEO of Sirios Resources Inc. and Jordi Turcotte, P.Geo, qualified persons under National Instrument 43-101.

About the Cheechoo Property

The Cheechoo gold property, 100% owned by Sirios, is located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay in Quebec, 200 km east of Wemindji and less than 10 km from the Newmont’s Eleonore gold mine. The project's latest resource update delineated, for an open pit model, indicated resources of 1.4 million ounces of gold contained in 46.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.94 g/t Au, as well as inferred resources of 500,000 ounces of gold contained in 21.1 million tonnes at a grade of 0.73 g/t Au (ref.: 12/06/2022 Press Release).

About Sirios

Sirios Resources is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential gold and lithium properties in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

