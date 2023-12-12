GreyOrange and Hai Robotics Dynamic Partnership Advances Automated Robotic Fulfillment

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange Inc. , a global leader in automated robotic fulfillment and inventory optimization software, and Hai Robotics , a global leader in Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS), elevate their strategic partnership, resulting in customer competitive advantages. Together, after more than two years of partnership, GreyOrange software and Hai Robotics hardware yield increased throughput, storage density and agility, resulting in accelerated customer operations and growth.

In just a short span of two years, GreyOrange and Hai Robotics have completed more than 10 projects together, helping solve some of the most challenging fulfillment operations that include the largest retailer in the U.S., one of the largest fashion retailers in the world, and many other large-scale retailers across the U.S. and Europe.

The two companies have come together to create a uniquely advanced offering for warehouses and distribution centers around the globe. GreyOrange’s fulfillment orchestration platform, GreyMatter™ , utilizes its Multi-Agent Orchestration (MAO) capabilities to connect and run both Hai’s Tote to Person AMRs and GreyOrange’s Rack to Person AMRs on a single grid – unifying complex or cross-functional operations throughout a facility for streamlined operations.

Hai Robotics' ASRS – driven by Autonomous Case-handling mobile Robots (ACR) – offer unparalleled flexibility with industry-leading storage density for tote, tray, box or oversized items within an automated storage system. Hai’s goods-to-person systems can be constructed using almost any industry standard racking and containers. Systems can have varying heights up to 10 meters high, and varying container sizes and material, stored up to 5 totes deep. With such adaptable capabilities, Hai systems can be modified to help advance facilities in ways that historic automated storage technologies were previously unable to achieve. The joint solution with GreyOrange’s GreyMatter fulfillment orchestration platform creates a unique solution that can deliver maximized operational efficiency, increased speed to order fulfillment, and improved order accuracy. The partnership of these two companies provides a unified solution across technologies, while providing the ability to adapt to surges in demand and the ever-evolving consumer behavior.

“Combining GreyOrange's GreyMatter fulfillment orchestration platform with Hai Robotics ' cutting-edge vertical Autonomous Case-handling Robotic (ACR) technology, the two companies have paved the way for solutions that are revolutionizing the industry,” said Brian Reinhart, Chief Revenue Officer, Hai Robotics. “What we’ve done together is provide end users with the throughput they need to meet their growing demand, the storage density to make the best use of their warehousing space, as well as the flexibility so that they're not tied down in this ever-changing environment.”

“The Hai Robotics and GreyOrange partnership is the perfect use case for innovation within the warehouse automation space. The industry directly benefits from our customer-centric approach to automated fulfillment,” said Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, GreyOrange. “This partnership combines our cutting edge GreyMatter software that orchestrates the largest and most complex robotic installations in the world with the vertical AMRs from Hai Robotics, including a first of its kind five deep storage solution.”

In addition to simultaneous orchestration of GreyOrange AMRs and Hai Robotics ACRs with GreyMatter, this partnership has resulted in direct picking into on-demand packing boxes – eliminating extra touches from picking operations. The strategic partnership has also benefited the automated robotic fulfillment space with a fully integrated Micro-Fulfillment Center (MFC) solution, boasting the highest storage density in the industry. This MFC solution offers the flexibility to fulfill orders in less than an hour, demonstrating an impressive level of efficiency.

About Hai Robotics

Hai Robotics is a leading global provider of automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) committed to elevating the world’s access to inventory through intelligent, fast, efficient warehouse automation that is more accessible to all facilities. Their award-winning equipment drives highly flexible ASRS constructed of standard racking and almost any container. Hai Robotics’ solutions maximize vertical storage up to 32+ feet, reduce storage footprints up to 75%, increase workflow efficiency gains up to 4x, and improve order pick accuracy to 99.9+%. Founded in 2016, Hai Robotics’ solutions are trusted in 1,100+ projects in over 30 countries, supported by 8 offices globally. For more information, visit: www.hairobotics.com .

About GreyOrange

Disrupting and re-defining fulfillment, GreyOrange Inc. provides a state-of-the-art hardware agnostic fulfillment orchestration platform, GreyMatter™, that responds to customer orders in real time as well as proprietary and certified third-party hardware. The company’s solutions offer a competitive advantage by increasing productivity, empowering growth and scale, mitigating labor challenges, reducing risk and time to market, and creating better experiences for customers and employees. Founded in 2012, GreyOrange is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with offices and partners across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com .

Media Contact

Leah R. H. Robinson, APR

LeadCoverage

leah@leadcoverage.com

Media Contact

Rebecca Lennartz, Director of Marketing

Hai Robotics

rebecca.lennartz@hairobotics.com



