Granite State Manufacturing Hosts US Navy Admiral

MANCHESTER, N.H., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, December 11th, Granite State Manufacturing (GSM), a key contributor in manufacturing life-critical systems for US Navy submarines, hosted Rear Adm. Scott Pappano, Program Executive Officer for Strategic Submarines (PEO SSBN). Admiral Pappano oversees the US Navy's $132 billion project for the next-generation Sea-Based Strategic Deterrence Submarine, the Columbia Class. As PEO SSBN, his role includes ensuring the delivery of 12 Columbia Class submarines, the largest and most complex submarine ever designed by the US Navy, to replace the aging Ohio Class vessels.



The event emphasized the collaboration between the US Navy, industry and education while underscoring the significance of training a new generation of skilled workers for the demands of high-tech manufacturing, especially in submarine construction.

Rear Adm. Pappano spoke briefly on the event's significance. "My visit to Granite State Manufacturing offers a valuable perspective on their role in the broader context of the US Navy's submarine fleet development. GSM's strong capabilities in precision manufacturing, its commitment to quality and its leading engagement in workforce training are precisely why we value our relationship.”

A highlight of the visit was the graduation ceremony for the Nashua Community College Precision Manufacturing Boot Camp. This Navy-funded, 10-week program, tailored to the submarine industrial base's unique machining requirements, provides students with fully subsidized training and equips them with specialized skills critical for national security. GSM proudly celebrates the graduates of the Boot Camp who represent the future of precision manufacturing.

"Granite State Manufacturing is excited to welcome and work with Rear Adm. Scott Pappano,” said John R. Allard, GSM's CEO, "At Granite State Manufacturing, every employee contributes to national security by crafting vital systems for US Navy submarines. Our work epitomizes precision and quality, underscoring GSM's leading role in strengthening the Navy's mission."

About Granite State Manufacturing

Located in Manchester and Nashua, NH, Granite State Manufacturing (GSM) is a small business contract manufacturer providing complete in-house capabilities including machining, NAVSEA-certified welding, wiring, assembly, and testing. GSM-built equipment is on every US Navy submarine and many surface ships. GSM has 5-axis machining up to 33ft long or 82in diameter and welding up to 35,000lbs.



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Granite State Manufacturing

An Allard Nazarian Group Company

Contact: David Costello

617-875-2492

david@risingtidemhd.com