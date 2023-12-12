Astrotech Announces Exciting New Technology Application and Introduces New Subsidiary

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - via IBN - Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) ("Astrotech" or the "Company") announces formation of a wholly owned subsidiary Pro-Control, Inc. (“Pro-Control”) and has entered into an exclusive license to use the ATi Mass Spectrometer Technology for chemical manufacturing process control applications. Pro-Control is announcing the introduction of its proprietary Pro-Control Maximum Value ProcessTM (“Pro-Control MVPTM”) and the Pro-Control-1000TM mass spectrometer designed to test, measure and increase potency, purity and weight yields in the chemical manufacturing processes, delivering value to our customers by facilitating improved yields, which we believe will lead to an overall increase in profitability.



Pro-Control MVPTM uses advanced mass spectrometer instrumentation to monitor and control the fractional distillation of bulk chemicals using real-time in-process samples. Pro-Control MVPTM provides the vital spectral qualitative and quantitative data needed to control the distillation parameters (temps, flow, speed, pressure) while significantly improving efficiency. The Pro-Control MVPTM rapid test can take up to 20 tests per hour providing ideal testing conditions to greatly increase efficiency.

Addressable Chemical Manufacturing Markets:

Solvents / Diluents

Preservatives

Flavoring Agents

Emulsifiers

Food Products

Lubricants

Oils

Essential Oils

Terpenes

Aromatic Compounds

Polymer Precursors & Components

Epoxy Resins

Additives

Modifiers

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Pharmaceutical Intermediaries

Other vacuum distillation products





“We are very excited to be introducing the Pro-Control Maximum Value ProcessingTM method that has been diligently designed to improve many types of chemical distillation. Our ideal customer is the high-volume distiller that can implement Pro-Control MVPTM and start realizing increased profits. We believe that the Pro-Control MVP has the ability to routinely improve yields by over 30% and are looking forward to introducing Pro-Control to the very large and valuable worldwide chemical manufacturing and tolling markets,” said Tom Pickens, CEO/CTO.

About Pro-Control, Inc.

Pro-Control, Inc. has developed the world’s first ruggedized mass spectrometer that has been designed to work within a chemical factory analyzing real-time samples while achieving optimized yields, quality and profits.

About Astrotech

Astrotech is an innovative science and technology company that invents, acquires, and commercializes technological innovations while building scalable companies to maximizing shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.astrotechcorp.com.

