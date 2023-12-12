Invitation to conference call with web presentation of SkiStar AB's Interim Report for the First Quarter 2023/24

SkiStar AB will publish the Interim Report for the period 1 September 2023 – 30 November 2023 on Tuesday 19 December 2023 at 07.00 a.m. CET. In connection with the report SkiStar will organize a conference call with web presentation. CEO Stefan Sjöstrand and CFO Martin Almgren will present and comment on the report. After the presentation there will be time for questions, both by phone and by e-mail in the web presentation. The presentation will be held in English.

Time for conference call and web presentation

Tuesday 19 December 2023 at 10.00 a.m. CET.

Web cast: https://financialhearings.com/event/46755

For registration and dial-in details, please follow the link above. Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and registering a few minutes before the conference begins. The presentation and a recorded version of the web presentation will be available on the same webpage after the presentation.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on 12 December 2023, at 3.00 p.m. CET.

Further information can be reached from:

Stefan Sjöstrand, CEO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

Martin Almgren, CFO, tel +46 (0)280 841 60.

SkiStar in brief

SkiStar AB (publ) is listed on the Mid Cap list of the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. The Group owns and operates mountain resorts in Sälen, Vemdalen, Åre and Stockholm (Hammarbybacken) in Sweden and in Hemsedal and Trysil in Norway. Operations are divided into three segments: Operation of Mountain Resorts, Property Development & Exploitation and Operation of Hotels. As the leading holiday tour operator for Scandinavia, SkiStar’s business concept is to create memorable mountain experiences, develop sustainable destinations, offer accommodation, activities, products and services of the highest quality with our guests in focus. For further information, please visit www.skistar.com/en/corporate.

Attachment