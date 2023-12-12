Reco.ai Is Changing the Game of SaaS Security with Its Identity-First Approach to SaaS Security Posture Management

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reco.ai , a leading SaaS security solution, is redefining the way enterprises secure their SaaS environment by taking an identity-first approach to SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM). The AI-based graph technology connects via API within minutes and provides immediate value to security teams by continuously discovering every application and identity, controlling access, and seamlessly prioritizing actions to reduce the risk of data exposure.



One-third of organizations regularly use generative AI applications in at least one function, making it critical for SaaS security platforms to now have the capability to discover improper use of AI tools. Reco’s SaaS security platform was built with AI at the center. A proprietary and patented AI algorithm powers the Reco Identities Interaction Graph, which correlates every interaction between people, applications, and data and then assesses potential risk from misconfigurations, over-permission users, compromised accounts, risky user behavior, and the use of generative AI applications.

“Adding new apps to your technology stack has never been easier, but the challenge is maintaining security while still driving the business forward,” said Ofer Klein, CEO and Co-Founder of Reco. “One major issue resulting from the proliferation of apps is employees adding apps without their company’s knowledge. Take for example a highly-regulated public financial company that had a team member connect an AI app to their Zoom to transcribe calls. This misconfiguration could have been catastrophic if left unaddressed, but by leveraging Reco, it was able to gain visibility into who had access and what actions had been taken by the user to restore security.”

Reco provides full visibility into every SaaS application, including sanctioned and unsanctioned apps, associated identities from humans, apps, and service accounts, their permission level, and actions. Only by discovering and analyzing both can security teams get the necessary visibility to seamlessly and continuously prioritize actions based on risk and context.

Since Reco was founded in 2020, the team has conducted analysis of millions of identities and found that 7% of former employees still had access to core apps, 108 admins were discovered on Salesforce, and 8,000 unsanctioned apps and services were connected – all of which leave companies vulnerable to attacks. In addition, Reco’s research shows that its SaaS security platform drives efficiency for security teams – saving 70% of security teams’ effort when compared with legacy tools - all while reducing more than 85% of the exposure risk within the first week of using the platform.





Caption: The Reco Identities Interaction Graph connects in minutes and provides immediate value to security teams to continuously discover every application and identity, control access and seamlessly prioritize actions to reduce the risk of data exposure.

”With over 50% of organizations experiencing at least one SaaS breach in the past two years and the SEC now mandating public companies to disclose cybersecurity incidents within four days of discovery, SaaS security is no longer a nice-to-have, it is of critical importance,” added Klein.

Reco is currently used by customers worldwide across multiple industries to secure their SaaS ecosystem. For more information and to schedule a demo, visit Reco.ai .

About Reco.ai

Reco.ai is a leading identity-first SaaS security solution. It empowers organizations with full visibility into every app, identity, and their actions to seamlessly prioritize and control risks in the SaaS ecosystem. Their AI-based graph technology connects in minutes and provides immediate value to security teams to continuously discover all SaaS applications including sanctioned and unsanctioned apps, associated identities from both humans and machines, their permission level, and actions. Reco uses advanced analytics around persona, actions, interactions and relationships to other users, and then alerts on exposure from misconfigurations, over-permission users, compromised accounts, and risky user behavior. This comprehensive picture is generated continuously using the Reco Identities Interaction Graph and empowers security teams to take swift action to effectively prioritize their most critical points of risk. The company’s leadership team brings expertise and innovation from leading technology, cybersecurity and counterintelligence organizations. Reco is backed by top-tier investors including Insight Partners, Zeev Ventures, BoldStart Ventures, and Angular Ventures and has established partnerships with leading technology companies including Wiz, Palo Alto Networks, BlinkOps, Tines and Torq. You can learn more or book a demo at www.reco.ai .

