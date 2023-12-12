TeleVox’s Iris Conversational AI Virtual Assistant Honored in Fall 2023 Digital Health Awards

MOBILE, Ala., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleVox, the industry-leading provider of omnichannel patient relationship management platforms, was selected as a winner in the Fall 2023 Digital Health Awards® program. This competition recognizes the best digital health resources developed for consumers and health professionals.



Iris™, TeleVox’s conversational AI virtual assistant for health systems, received a Merit Award in the category of Connected Digital Health – Point-of-Care Programs. The winners were chosen from more than 400 entries and judged by a panel of distinguished experts in digital health media.

Iris, the Conversational AI-Powered Virtual Assistant, is designed with a specific purpose—to enhance patient care and streamline health system efficiency. By enabling frictionless access to self-service and intuitive access to information and resources, Iris empowers individuals to navigate their healthcare journey with ease. Additionally, Iris contributes to the optimization of hospital operations by efficiently automating routine interactions, alleviating the workload of hospital staff. Through these capabilities, Iris not only enhances patient satisfaction but also elevates the overall healthcare experience for individuals.

“Iris transforms the patient experience by leveraging AI technology designed specifically for the healthcare industry,” said Kamal Anand, Chief Product Officer, TeleVox. “We’re honored that the judges recognized the value Iris brings to both patients and providers in bestowing this tremendous honor.”

The Health Information Resource CenterSM (HIRC), organizer of the Digital Health Awards, is a national information clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields. Other well-known HIRC programs include the annual National Health Information AwardsSM (healthawards.com), which annually recognizes the nation’s best consumer health information (in non-digital formats).

About TeleVox

TeleVox is a leading provider of omnichannel digital patient engagement technology. Our solutions are trusted by more than 7,000 healthcare organizations, including hospitals, health systems, and community health centers, to engage, educate, and empower patients throughout their care journey. Our patient engagement platform integrates seamlessly with the electronic health record (EHR) to support automated, personalized, two-way interactions with patients. Additionally, our pharmaceutical team partners with life science companies to develop strategic disease state awareness, education, and vaccination reminders, reaching more patients through customized communication. All of these exchanges are made possible via text, virtual assistant, interactive voice response (IVR), email, and postcards. For 30 years, TeleVox has helped preserve care continuity, reduce the operational burden on staff, and drive revenue, making the healthcare communication process easier for everyone. TeleVox is part of West Technology Group, LLC, controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

For more information, please visit www.televox.com.

