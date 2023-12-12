Flash News: OKX Wallet Partners with Lybra Finance, Giving Users an APR Boost of Up to 12% on Staked ETH

SINGAPORE, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 12, 2023.



OKX Wallet Partners with Lybra, Giving Users an APR Boost of Up to 12% on Staked ETH



OKX Wallet today partnered with Lybra Finance offering users who stake ETH with Lido, then deposit stETH with Lybra to mint interest-bearing eUSD and then stake eUSD to Curve LP eUSD-3CRV the opportunity to earn up to 12% in APR boost on OKX DeFi - in addition to any base APR.

Users who participate in this promotion, which began on December 11, 2023 and ends on February 9, 2024 at 10:00am (UTC), will receive their base and additional APR in the form of eUSD, an over-collateralized, decentralized stablecoin.



To enjoy an enhanced APR, users simply need to:

Connect their wallet or create a new one via OKX Wallet Visit OKX DeFi and stake ETH with Lido and earn up to 3% additional APR Use the stETH from Lido to mint eUSD on Lybra, and earn up to 4% additional APR Invest the minted eUSD in Curve LP eUSD-3CRV to earn up to 5% additional APR

Also, if users have peUSD, they can also stake their peUSD to Curve LP peUSD-USDC.e and earn up to 5% additional APR.

OKX DeFi is a powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.



For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world's most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 70 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, 'written down' seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

Disclaimer

The information displayed is strictly for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute and shall not be considered as an offer, solicitation or recommendation, to deal in any products (including any NFT or otherwise), or as financial or investment advice. Both OKX Web3 Wallet and OKX NFT Marketplace are subject to separate terms of service at www.okx.com.