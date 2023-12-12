ClearScale Names Jimmy Chui Chief Executive Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearScale , a leading AWS Premier Tier Consulting Partner, today announced the appointment of Jimmy Chui as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). After serving as the company’s Interim CEO since August, Chui now takes on the permanent role.



With an accomplished career spanning nearly two decades in IT leadership, Chui brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. His eight-year tenure at ClearScale includes a pivotal stint as VP of Customer Strategy, where he facilitated all aspects of customer engagement and worked across all the functional areas at ClearScale, from sales to project management to delivery, to ensure successful outcomes for customers. Chui was instrumental in turning this customer and outcome obsession into a core piece of ClearScale’s mission. His ascent to CEO reflects his deep understanding of the cloud computing landscape and his commitment to driving technology backed business innovation.

"I am honored and excited to lead ClearScale as its new CEO,” Chui said. “This role presents an incredible opportunity to drive our mission of helping organizations navigate technical complexity, embrace innovation, and drive business value on the AWS cloud platform. I am passionate about this company and the work we do to help our customers achieve their digital transformation goals. This includes migrating critical workloads, developing cloud-native applications, building data and analytics frameworks, or harnessing the power of machine learning and Generative AI technologies."

ClearScale is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner with 11 AWS Competencies backed by a strategic growth investment from private equity firm Cohere Capital. ClearScale provides a complete range of AWS cloud consulting services to companies ranging from startups to the enterprise.

“We are thrilled to take this next step of partnership with Jimmy. We ran a full search process and Jimmy was proven to be the perfect candidate,” said Daniel Gedney, Partner and Co-founder at Cohere Capital. “Jimmy’s deep industry experience and history with ClearScale make him a strong fit both operationally and culturally. His blend of business and technical expertise uniquely positions him to lead ClearScale in its next phase of growth and evolution."

For more information about ClearScale’s AWS cloud services, visit https://www.clearscale.com/services .

About ClearScale

ClearScale is a cloud-native systems integration, strategic consulting, and application development company founded in 2011. The company has delivered more than 1,000 innovative cloud projects for clients ranging from startups to large enterprises across all major industries. ClearScale’s cloud experts design, implement, optimize, and manage customized cloud solutions that help customers achieve their business transformation initiatives. For more information, visit www.clearscale.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Contact

Public Relations

1-800-591-0442

info@clearscale.com