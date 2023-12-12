QUEST WATER GLOBAL PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

VANCOUVER, CANADA, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUEST WATER GLOBAL, INC. (OTC Pink: QWTR) ("Quest" and/or the "Company"), provides the following corporate update.



The Company, along with its partnership in the Democratic Republic of Congo (“DRC”), AQUAtapTM Oasis Partnership SARL (“AQUAtapTM Oasis”), is proud to announce the one-year anniversary of the launch of its AQUAtapTM Basketball Academy in the DRC. AQUAtapTM Oasis has been instrumental in creating positive socioeconomic impact in the DRC, particularly in building resilient, self-sufficient communities and supporting youth development.

Since its launch in October 2022, the AQUAtapTM Basketball Academy has been instrumental in supporting girls and boys aged 6 – 18. In particular, the under 17-year-old girls’ and boys’ teams have played in competitive tournaments in the capital city of Kinshasa and have performed well beyond expectations. The AQUAtapTM Basketball Academy is managed and coached, on a volunteer basis, by several professional coaches from the DRC Men’s National Basketball Team.

AQUAtapTM Oasis serves as a shining example of how businesses can make a meaningful difference in the world. Quest is proud to be a part of this partnership and is dedicated to creating positive change in the communities it serves.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic business relationship with Lynk Global, Inc. (“LGI”), a global satellite direct-to-mobile service provider. LGI is developing a robust satellite-to-mobile-phone satellite constellation that endeavours to provide a "cell tower in space" capability for global mobile phone service coverage.

Lynk’s technology allows standard cell phones to be connected everywhere, seamlessly shifting from a terrestrial tower to a satellite overhead. Lynk’s satellites are already providing coverage in the DRC along with several other geographic regions in which Quest intends to commence operations, including Kenya and the South Pacific Island Nation of Kiribati.

Quest’s AQUAtapTM technology provides clean drinking water to rural communities by allowing the purchase of water through its online mobile payment application that requires mobile connectivity for processing the payment. This venture will expand access to clean water to under-resourced markets on a global scale utilizing Lynk’s satellite-to-mobile-phone network.

"This collaboration aims to expand access to affordable, clean water in rural areas, and is a significant step towards achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals of providing clean water for all”, stated Isaac Kalonji Jr. III, Managing Director of AQUAtapTM Oasis. “Lynk Global’s innovative technology and commitment to social responsibility make it a leader in the telecommunications industry. This venture is a testament to the power of technology and innovation in addressing global challenges. Together we can make a positive impact on the lives of people in rural communities by fulfilling a basic human need – clean water."

About Quest Water Global, Inc.

Quest Water Global, Inc., is a socially responsible, innovative water solutions company. The Company’s goal is to provide a permanent, abundant, affordable, and sustainable source of drinking water to underserved communities. To achieve its financial, social, and environmental goals, Quest utilizes an inclusive, market-driven Build-Own-Operate business model. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.questwaterglobal.com.

