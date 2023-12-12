Argus Property Management Rebrands to RealManage

Plano, TX, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage, one of the United States’ leading community association management companies, is excited to announce the successful rebranding of Argus Property Management to RealManage. The acquisition ushers in a new era of opportunities, bringing forth a wealth of added resources and expertise. This translates into expanded services and heightened efficiencies that will significantly benefit the communities managed by RealManage.

Based in Florida, Argus Property Management garnered the trust and respect of its valued clients and industry professionals through core values of honesty, reliability, professionalism, competency, and dedication to personal service. Argus takes immense pride in the relationships it has built and looks forward to carrying forward that commitment under the banner of RealManage.

RealManage’s co-founder and CEO, Chris O’Neill, said, “We are thrilled to have Argus Property Management join the RealManage family of brands. Argus has been a terrific addition to our Florida marketplace with their over 30 years of leadership experience in the HOA industry serving communities in the Sarasota market. Argus’ exceptional leadership, paired with RealManage’s industry-leading platform, will go hand in hand in providing the highest level of service to our clients.”

Under the RealManage name, the company aims to continue delivering innovative and efficient strategies that exceed expectations, building upon the legacy and reputation established by Argus Property Management.

Robb Lipsey, the division president of RealManage Sarasota, stated, “We are very excited to bring the advanced resources and tools that RealManage provides to all of our employees and communities that will allow for the ultimate experience in professional community association management services!”

RealManage remains committed to delivering services that address the needs of each community. The company’s experienced team possesses the knowledge to develop comprehensive solutions that optimize property performance and enhance overall satisfaction.

About RealManage

The RealManage Family of Brands, which includes GrandManors and CiraConnect, is one of the fastest-growing association management companies in the country, currently ranking number three among the nation's HOA/condo management companies. RealManage offers innovative management services to community associations of all types and sizes, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, and large master-planned communities.

GrandManors is the distinguished community association management division of the RealManage Family of Brands. GrandManors provides dedicated staff and community association management services to luxury high-rises, lifestyle communities, and golf/country club communities.

CiraConnect, is RealManage's proprietary, cloud-based technology. It is the most comprehensive SaaS and Mobile app software provider in the community association industry. CiraConnect allows users to access all pertinent community information at their fingertips anytime, anywhere, and from any device. The technology includes web portals, tablet apps, and smartphone apps for all community constituents, including board members, residents, and service providers.

