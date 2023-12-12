WTW launches CyProtect Bermuda, reinventing distinction in Cyber Insurance

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (Nasdaq: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced the launch of CyProtect Bermuda, a cutting-edge cyber insurance product designed and tailored to be a comprehensive solution for financial, professional, and executive risks. Targeted towards large enterprises operating in the Bermuda market, CyProtect Bermuda is setting a new standard, delivering fortified coverage, streamlined processes, and exclusive advantages to shield corporations from the ever-changing cyber threat landscape.



CyProtect Bermuda is a pioneering insurance solution, seamlessly integrating key features rooted in proven excellence and anchored on the market-friendly WTW FFEP/MOI* Form. With a modernized slip format, this innovative cyber product delivers exclusive affirmative punitive damages cover tailored for the Bermuda market. WTW’s in-house administration services deliver efficiency through a cost-effective, original solution. WTW Bermuda’s optimized process includes integrating arbitration and jurisdiction elements for enhanced clarity and an option for additional comprehensive coverage against regulatory fines and penalties.

In essence, CyProtect Bermuda revolutionizes the quote-to-policy process, delivering a seamless, efficient experience. The new slip format streamlines steps, making the quote-to-policy process much faster and more efficient.

"CyProtect Bermuda embodies a robust safeguard for our clients, reinforcing our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions for cyber insurance," said Tommy Edwards, Head of Cyber, FINEX, Bermuda, WTW. "This innovative solution is meticulously crafted to fortify enterprises against evolving cyber threats, offering a tailored defense finely attuned to the unique attributes of the Bermuda insurance marketplace.”

*FFEP/MOI = Follow Form Excess Policy / Memorandum of Insurance

