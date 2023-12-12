Press release 12 December 2023

Svensk Hypotekspension Fond 4 AB (publ) – Early redemption of notes

Svensk Hypotekspension Fond 4 AB (publ) (the “Issuer”) informs that it intends to voluntarily redeem the SEK 2,250,000,000 Mortgage Backed Fixed Rate Notes with ISIN SE0013513371 (the “Notes”) on the first call date in accordance with the terms and conditions dated 12 December 2019 (the “Terms and Conditions”). All outstanding Notes will be redeemed in full at their nominal amount, together with accrued but unpaid interest. The redemption date is expected to be 22 January 2024 (the “Redemption Date”).

A notice of early redemption (Notice of voluntary early redemption 231212) will today be circulated to the holders of the Notes and will be published on the website of the Issuer. The notice will be irrevocable and unconditional.

For additional information, please contact:

The Issuer: Svensk Hypotekspension Fond 4 AB (publ)



Anders Larsson, anders.larsson@hypotekspension.se, +46 20 586 160



Arash Bigloo, arash.bigloo@nordax.se , +46 738 66 06 62 The Agent Intertrust (Sweden) AB



Kristofer Nivenius, trustee@intertrustgroup.com, +46 8 402 7200







