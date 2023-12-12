Astiva Health Announces Strategic Expansion Across Three Southern California Counties

ORANGE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Astiva Health Inc. , a fast-growing Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD) health plan dedicated to reshaping personalized and comprehensive healthcare, is set to embark on a transformative journey with its strategic expansion into Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties, effective January 1, 2024. This expansion not only marks a milestone in Astiva Health's commitment to broadening access to quality healthcare but also anticipates substantial growth in Medicare Advantage enrollment across these regions.

With a profound focus on inclusivity and community well-being, Astiva Health recognizes the diverse healthcare needs of individuals. As part of its expansion initiative, Astiva Health aims to provide a more extensive network of care, fostering lasting relationships within these communities.

Astiva Health's strategic expansion into these three counties is poised to elevate the company's impact on Medicare Advantage enrollment. The cumulative effect of this expansion will increase the total target Medicare beneficiaries by approximately 259%, solidifying Astiva Health's commitment to providing transformative healthcare experiences tailored to meet the specific needs of diverse communities.

These projections are based on the Source: Medicare Advantage Program: Network Adequacy, County type designations, 42 CFR 422.116(c).

As of today, Astiva Health is actively enrolling members for these newly included counties. The enrollment process ensures that members will have seamless access to Astiva Health's culturally responsive healthcare solutions, designed to be as unique as they are.

Reflecting on the expansion, Dr. Tri T. Nguyen, Co-founder, and CEO of Astiva Health, expressed his excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to bring Astiva Health's transformative healthcare services to the residents of Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino. This expansion not only allows us to serve more individuals but also underscores our commitment to making a meaningful impact on the well-being of diverse communities."

Astiva Health invites individuals, healthcare professionals, and the public to explore the opportunities this expansion brings, as the company continues its journey to redefine healthcare accessibility and quality.

About Astiva Health

Astiva Health is a fast-growing MAPD health plan committed to redefining the standards of personalized and comprehensive healthcare. With a mission to elevate the well-being of individuals, Astiva Health specializes in innovative health plans tailored to meet the unique requirements of its members. The organization prioritizes a culturally responsive approach to healthcare, offering multilingual solutions for customer service, marketing materials, and educational resources. Astiva Health's dedication to serving the underserved population is not only fulfilling a critical societal need but also positioning the company to tap into a market segment with significant growth potential. By addressing the diverse healthcare needs of its members, Astiva Health aims to create lasting relationships and contribute to the overall well-being of the communities it serves. Astiva Health invites individuals to join its transformative healthcare experience, where personalized care and lasting well-being take center stage.

For more information about Astiva Health and enrollment details, please visit https://astivahealth.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements regarding the future outlook of our private company. These statements are identified by terms such as "may," "will," "could," "anticipate," "aim," "intend," "plan," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "propose," "potential," "continue," or similar expressions. Our forward-looking statements encompass expectations about our business activities, development plans, and strategic initiatives. These forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from our expectations due to various factors, such as the unpredictable nature of development efforts, potential modifications in the timing and success of our initiatives, and uncertainties related to intellectual property. Additionally, we face challenges associated with financial resources and operational sustainability. We do not commit to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or changes in expectations, as we operate as a private entity. While we believe our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we caution stakeholders that actual results may differ materially from our anticipated outcomes. As we don't file with regulatory bodies, we encourage stakeholders to review additional risk factors specific to our private company that may impact future results.

Contacts

Astiva Health, Inc.

765 The City Drive South

#200

Orange, CA 92868

astivahealth.com

Media Contact

media@astivahealth.com

Investor Contact

Scott McGowan

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Phone: 310.299.1717

ir@astivahealth.com





SOURCE: Astiva Health, Inc.