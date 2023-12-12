Brandon Hall Group: Pioneering Insights in Human Capital Management

Boca Raton, FL, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Event Highlights:

Unveiling Survey Results: Participants will be the first to witness and analyze the results of the 2024 HCM Outlook survey, providing unparalleled insights into the current state and future trends of Human Capital Management.

Exclusive Preview of 2024 HCM Outlook Book: The webinar will offer an advance digital preview of the HCM Outlook book, set to be officially released in January 2024. Attendees will get an exclusive look at the key findings and recommendations.

Thought Leadership Discussion: Join the conversation as CEO Mike Cooke, Chief Strategy Officer Michael Rochelle, and SVP Claude Werder lead a discussion on critical topics, including the role of AI in HR, strategies for upskilling and reskilling, and the prioritization of employee well-being in talent retention strategies.

Mike Cooke, CEO of Brandon Hall Group, shares his thoughts on the event:

"This webinar is a milestone for Brandon Hall Group. It's not just about presenting data; it's about initiating a conversation that will drive innovation and change within the HR landscape. We invite professionals from all sectors to join us in shaping the future of Human Capital Management."

Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer, adds:

"The 2024 HCM Outlook study represents a comprehensive examination of the forces shaping our industry. This webinar is an opportunity for leaders to gain valuable insights and strategize for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead."

Event Details:

Date: December 13th, 1 PM Eastern

December 13th, 1 PM Eastern Registration:https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/7017014344611/WN_ZlYVbUwATg20uXkam1jNBA

Special Offer for Attendees: In appreciation of attendees' participation, Brandon Hall Group is offering a $100 credit on most purchases, including registration for the 2024 HCM Excellence Conference, scheduled for February 13-15 at the Hilton West Palm Beach in Florida.