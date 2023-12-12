NFWF’s Chi-Cal Rivers Fund Announces $1.85 Million in Grants

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chi-Cal Rivers Fund partners today announced $1.85 million in grants to improve and enhance waterways in the Chicago-Calumet region. These investments will protect and conserve fish and wildlife habitat, reduce stormwater runoff, and improve access to and use of natural areas and greenspace for communities. The grants will generate $1.7 million in matching contributions for a total conservation impact of $3.55 million.

The grants were awarded through the Chi-Cal Rivers Fund (Chi-Cal), a partnership between NFWF and BNSF Railway, Cleveland-Cliffs, Crown Family Philanthropies, the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, Hunter Family Foundation, the Joyce Foundation, Salesforce, the Walder Foundation, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service.

“The grants awarded today will build on the long-standing public-private partnership in the Chicago-Calumet region to advance a community-based approach for clean water and habitat,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “These latest grant awards will support efforts to add nature-based stormwater storage to improve flood resiliency, restore wetland and upland habitat to benefit species, and build on efforts to increase community benefits in nature.”

“Joyce is proud to help support projects that reduce flooding and improve Chicago’s waterways today and for the next generation in our region,” said Elizabeth Cisar, director of the Joyce Foundation’s Environment Program.

The projects supported by the six grants announced today will restore wetland and riparian habitat to benefit migratory birds and native fish species such as longnose gar; install green stormwater infrastructure that reduces runoff and creates community greenspaces to enhance residents’ quality of life; and continue to improve habitat in Chicago and northwest Indiana through tree planting and invasive species control.

“Given the increasing climate impacts our region is facing, the work accomplished through this partnership is more vital than ever,” said David Farren, executive director of the Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation. “By coordinating and leveraging our collective funds, we can achieve more powerful results for the communities, people, and ecosystems within the Chicago and Calumet watersheds.”

“As the leading mode of environmentally friendly transportation on land with a commitment to reducing our CO2 emissions 30 percent by 2030, BNSF’s support of the Chi-Cal Rivers Fund rounds out our environmental efforts for land, air and sea,” said Peter Skosey, executive director of government affairs, BNSF Railway.

Since 2013, Chi-Cal has awarded 66 grants totaling $14.6 million drawing an additional $29.1 million for total conservation investment of more than $43.7 million.

A complete list of the 2023 grants made through the Chi-Cal Rivers Fund is available here.

