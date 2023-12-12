Ashley Debuts New Leather Collection at 2023 Miami Art Week Marking a First-in-Category Furniture Exhibition at Iconic Event

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashley, the #1 furniture and mattress retailer in North America, today announced the launch of its new leather collection, now available to shop online and in stores nationwide. To officially introduce the collection, Ashley made its inaugural debut at the 2023 Miami Art Week last week in Miami Beach, Florida within the annual SCOPE Art Show, marking the first-ever furniture retailer exhibit within the leading art fair. Ashley partnered with international collage artist, Clare Celeste, to create an immersive exhibit highlighting the delicate balance between nature and nurture while showcasing its new product line.

The Ashley exhibit showcased the retailer's “Emilia” sofa, a new modular design from the Ashley collection, as the singular centerpiece of the exhibit - a powerful statement, bringing intentionality to the space and creating an environment that exhibits the sofa as the “artwork.” The warm brown “Caramel” leather tone of the Emilia sofa beautifully complemented Clare’s vibrant flora and fauna artwork, and Ashley’s branded orange accents added a captivating pop of color to the overall composition.

Clare Celeste is an American artist based in Berlin who brings thousands of hand-cut images of flora and fauna together into lush and intricate compositions that span from works on paper to immersive installations. Clare was born in 1982 in Bangkok, Thailand and has been assimilating to different cultures and environments her entire life – having lived in Brazil, the US, Italy, Honduras, Argentina, and Germany. Clare’s collages reflect her many impressions of nature and allow for her to pull together naturalist imagery from across the globe and create a cohesive visual story.

“Home brings people together, and I am so grateful for the opportunity to have teamed up with Ashley, a new type of collaboration for me, as it allowed me to reunite with my own family,” says Clare Celeste. “Being based in Berlin full time, I had not seen my mother in six months and my sister in just over a year. This partnership with Ashley was more than an art exhibit for me, it was a reunion and ultimate coming home."

Attendees of the SCOPE Art Show got an exclusive first look at Ashley’s new leather collection and could scan QR codes to shop online in real-time. Guests were also encouraged to capture photos with the immersive art experience highlighting the balance of nature and nurture in your home.

“Miami Art Week is a pioneering force in the art world and a must-visit for those interested in immersive, cutting-edge experiences,” said Ashley Vice President of Marketing Strategy, Kelly Davis. “We wanted to develop a uniquely innovative shopping experience to launch our new leather collection by integrating our furniture, for the very first time, into an iconic art exhibit. As we develop more live, experiential opportunities in 2024, we will continue to aim for unique and memorable shopping experiences.”

Ashley’s new collection offers 10 new groups of top-grain and genuine leather products available in an array of styles, colors, and finishes, so customers can add their perfect luxury leather look to any space. From small studios to large family rooms, Ashley’s wide assortment of leather chairs, sofas, love seats, and modular sectionals are designed to meet your style and space needs, with prices starting at $599.99. With its unique look, low-maintenance requirements, and wide range of designs, leather is an ideal choice for even the most active and pet-friendly homes. New offerings from Ashley include additions from the Amiata, Belziani, Carianna, Emilia, Genoa, and Lombardia collections.

“Ashley is filling a void in the leather category, offering quality products built with premium materials and superior durability, with affordability at the forefront,” said Ashley Senior Vice President of Marketing and Ecommerce, Nick Lezin. “Our pieces provide luxurious looks at competitive prices, offering the perfect blend of aesthetics and durability so our customers can enjoy the best of both worlds. As we like to say at Ashley - everything’s better in leather!”

To learn more about Ashley’s new leather offerings and shop the collection, visit https://www.ashleyfurniture.com/c/furniture/living-room/leather-seating/.

*Genuine leather typically covers inside areas such as the back, seat and arm cushions; skillfully matched faux leather covers the remaining areas.

