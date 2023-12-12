Body Armor Market Size to Surge till US$4.6 Bn by 2030, Predicts a Comprehensive Analysis by Fairfield Market Analysis

London, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a remarkable upswing, the global body armor market that has been valued at approximately US$2.9 Bn as of 2022, will catapult to US$4.6 Bn by the end of 2030. The market valuation is expected to exhibit a robust CAGR of 5.9% during forecast period, 2023 – 2030.

A recent report released by Fairfield Market Research shows that the escalating growth of the body armor market is underpinned by multifaceted factors, including intensifying security concerns worldwide, burgeoning military and defence budgets, technological strides in protective gear, and an escalating demand for personal safety solutions in the face of rising threats.

Get Sample Copy of Report at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/body-armor-market

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$2.9 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$4.6 Bn CAGR 5.9 % Growth Drivers Augmenting Security Concerns

Growing Investments by Governments

Technological Advancements Segmentation By Level (Level I, Level II A, Level II, Level IIIA, Level III, Level IV)

By Application (Military & Defence, Law Enforcement Protection, Civilians)

By Material (Steel, UHMWPE, Aramid, Composite Ceramic, Others) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Key Players BAE Systems Inc., Point Blank Enterprises, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Honeywell International, SafariLand LLC, 3M Company, S. Armor Corporation, Condor Outdoor Products, Sarkar Defense Solutions, Ballistic Body Armour, Armor Express, EnGrade Body Armor, MKU Limited, Revision Military Inc., Protech Tactical

Increasing security concerns, from terrorist threats to urban violence, propel the demand for advanced body armor solutions across law enforcement, military, and civilian sectors. Technological advancements, regional military modernisation efforts, and the evolving landscape of law enforcement needs collectively contribute to rapid expansion of the market.

“With smart materials, nanotechnology, and wearable devices emerging as trends, the market is set to evolve further, offering advanced protection solutions across sectors,” says the company analyst.

Key Research Insights

Level I body armor, with its lightweight and discreet design, captures the largest market share, catering to various applications, including civilian use.

Upheld by soaring demand for high-quality, customised body armor solutions prioritizing officer safety, the largest market share by application is held by law enforcement protection.

Affordability, and durability make steel the market leader in terms of material, especially in budget-friendly armor for law enforcement agencies, and civilian buyers.





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Level I Body Armor Retains Leadership

Renowned for its versatility and lightweight design, level I body armor secures the largest market share. Its inconspicuous profile and comfort make it a popular choice for everyday use, especially in law enforcement and civilian applications where concealment and comfort are the paramount considerations.

Despite its basic protection against small-caliber firearms, its widespread adoption is attributed to its comfort and concealability.

Application for Law Enforcement Protection Leads

The largest market share belongs to law enforcement protection due to the extensive use of body armor by police forces globally. As agencies prioritize officer safety, advanced protection solutions are sought, driving the adoption of higher-level armor.

The segment captures the lion’s share of the market valuation, reflecting sizably large demand from law enforcement agencies. These agencies prioritise officer safety and seek high-quality, customised body armor solutions for both critical and routine operations.

Government budgets allocated for law enforcement further support the procurement of body armor, making this segment dominant in the market.

Steel Reigns Supreme over Other Materials

Proven durability and cost-effectiveness propel steel material to capture the largest market share. Offering reliable protection against ballistic threats, steel plates are favored for military and law enforcement applications, balancing performance, and affordability.

Widely used for entry-level and budget-friendly armor, steel remains a top choice for law enforcement agencies, security personnel, and civilians seeking cost-effective protection without compromising safety.

Key Report Highlights

Liquid armor stiffens on impact, shape-memory alloys adapt—enhancing protection and adaptability.

Revolutionising body armor with carbon nanotubes and graphene for superior strength, reduced weight, and nano-coatings providing advanced defence.

Real-time data from smart helmets, vests, and suits with sensors enhances safety and decision-making for military and law enforcement personnel.





Insights into Regional Analysis

North America's Dominance to Prevail Through 2030

With a substantial defence budget, and a focus on security measures, North America continues to represent the largest market share in the body armor market.

The region commands owing to a robust and well-funded law enforcement sector, a significant civilian market driven by personal safety concerns, and military expenditures that prioritize modernised protective gear. Stringent regulatory standards ensure reliability, instilling confidence in customers.

Asia Pacific to Take a Sprint

The Asia Pacific region will experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by military modernisation, rising security concerns, and expanding law enforcement agencies.

This regional market thrives significantly on the back of territorial conflicts, and remarkably increasing defence budgets over the recent past. Economic growth, urbanisation, and a growing middle class together contribute to higher spending on personal security, propelling civilian demand for body armor.

Key Competitors in Body Armor Industry

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

BAE Systems Inc.

Point Blank Enterprises

Honeywell International

3M Company

SafariLand LLC

Condor Outdoor Products

Armor Express

S. Armor Corporation

EnGrade Body Armor

Sarkar Defense Solutions

MKU Limited

Ballistic Body Armour

Protech Tactical

Revision Military Inc.





Browse Global Body Armor Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2023-2030 - (By Level Coverage, By Application Coverage, By Material Coverage, By Geographic Coverage and By Company): https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/body-armor-market

Browse Similar Reports:

Protective Fabrics Market: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/protective-fabrics-market

Metamaterials Market: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/metamaterials-market

Bioactive Materials Market: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/bioactive-materials-market





About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com

LinkedIn | Twitter