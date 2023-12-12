Global Battery Thematic Intelligence Report 2023: Technology Briefing, Trends, Industry Analysis, Signals, Value Chain, and Key Companies

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Batteries - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This insightful report provides a holistic overview of the dynamic batteries theme, a pivotal driver of innovation and sustainability in various industries. It meticulously examines the key trends poised to influence the theme's growth over the next 12 to 24 months, categorizing them into three essential dimensions: technology trends, macroeconomic trends, and regulatory trends.

Over the past decade, the battery industry has progressed sufficiently to enable portable consumer electronics, the mobile internet, the first electric cars, and the initial adoption of intermittent renewable power storage and generation. Given stored energy's accelerating and expanding role in tackling climate change, it will become one of the world's most significant industries over the next 10 years.



Key Highlights



As governments worldwide get serious about decarbonizing their economies, demand for cheap, safe, high-performance, long-lasting, and low-carbon-footprint batteries will soar, most notably from the automotive industry.

Consequently, supply chain bottlenecks will materialize over the next decade. The lack of low-cost, easy-to-purify raw materials to feed the world's existing and planned battery gigafactories is the biggest threat to supply security. Moreover, the decline in investment in crucial mineral mines-coupled with the growing importance of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors-will restrict the development of new capacity.



There will likely be a severe but temporary global battery shortage by 2025 due to a sharp increase in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and a shortage of mined and refined battery metals. However, the industry is investing heavily to prevent this from becoming a sustained threat by reducing its use of scarce materials, developing new materials and battery technologies, and, most importantly, creating a global battery recycling industry.



Meanwhile, China's control of the entire global supply chain, from mines and refiners to component markers and cell producers, is a mounting geopolitical issue. The US and Europe are taking significant steps to reduce the dependence on China within their battery supply chains by 2030. Battery recycling is as much about geopolitics as it is about environmental sustainability. The circular battery economy will be critical to the energy transition, and nations (and companies) must develop domestic recycling.

Furthermore, a detailed value chain dissection forms the core of this report, offering comprehensive insights into each segment's role within the batteries theme. This encompasses raw materials, smelting and refining processes, component manufacturers, battery technologies, end markets, and the crucial aspect of end-of-life considerations.



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Technology Briefing

Trends

Industry Analysis

Signals

Value Chain

Companies

Sector Scorecard

Glossary

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology

