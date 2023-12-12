Norton Rose Fulbright promotes 49 lawyers globally in its 2024 partner class

London, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that 49 of its lawyers received promotions to partner in locations around the world and director in South Africa, effective January 1, 2024.
The promotions span 22 of the firm’s 54 offices and include practitioners from 10 global practice areas: litigation and disputes (16 lawyers); corporate, M&A and securities (12); banking and finance (5); intellectual property (4); employment and labor (3); environmental (2); real estate (2); restructuring and insolvency (2); tax (2) and projects (1).
For the fifth straight year, women account for more than 40 percent of the firm’s partner promotions (20 of 49).
Promotion details, including lawyer name, practice area and location, can be found below.
Banking and finance
Edward Anido, Ottawa
Sebastien Allain, Paris
Jean-Philippe Pelletier, Québec City
Tudor Plapcianu, London
Reggie Wilson, Houston
Corporate, M&A and securities
Roger Bill, Montréal
Jonathan Burton, Dubai
Andrew Davies, London
Nari Ertem, London
Nader Hasan, Toronto
Connor Kense, Calgary
Stefan Kutscheid, Frankfurt
Eric Malysa, Vancouver
Anastasia Slivker, New York
Teerin Vanikieti, Bangkok
Ryan Waggoner, New York
Sam Zadeh, Toronto
Employment and labor
Laura Macfarlane, Cape Town *
Heather Sherrod, Houston
Chanelle Wong, Vancouver
Environmental
Lucy Bruce Jones, London
Jacqueline Plant, Melbourne **
Intellectual property
Talbot Hansum, Austin
Jeff Kang, Toronto
Thomas Orsak, Austin
Andrea Shannon, Houston
Litigation and disputes
Emily Ambrose, Minneapolis
Amy Armitage, London
Ted Brook, Toronto
Andy Crowder, Minneapolis
Claire Irwin, London
Lucy L’Hirondelle, Calgary
Sarah McCalla, Vancouver
Ryan Meltzer, Austin
Raphaëlle Mignault, Québec City
Dominique Noël, Montréal
Maria Panos, Sydney **
Jayesh Patel, Los Angeles
Peter Rogers, Cape Town *
Nikolas Smirra, Munich
Aarti Thadani, Dubai
Devin Wagner, Houston
Projects
Melusi Dlamini, London
Real estate
Samantha Petersen, Johannesburg *
Ammad Waheed, Houston
Restructuring and insolvency
Julie Harrison, Houston
Kellie Link, Perth **
Tax
Catherine Dubé, Montréal
Ben Roth, New York
* Director in South Africa
** Subject to issue of principal practicing certificate by January 1
